 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SVSV Playtest update for 6 February 2024

Feb 5th 2024 update

Share · View all patches · Build 13376509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Implemented attacking behavior to red elites and bosses
-Disabled the "Esc" key in some UIs
-Temporarily disabled Mind's Eye and Paradox Container relics from the drop pool
-Overall balanced attack size, cooldown and attack stats on weapons/tags/relics
-Reduced Treasure Sword's default radius by about 20%

Changed files in this update

Depot 2816781 Depot 2816781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link