-Implemented attacking behavior to red elites and bosses
-Disabled the "Esc" key in some UIs
-Temporarily disabled Mind's Eye and Paradox Container relics from the drop pool
-Overall balanced attack size, cooldown and attack stats on weapons/tags/relics
-Reduced Treasure Sword's default radius by about 20%
SVSV Playtest update for 6 February 2024
Feb 5th 2024 update
-Implemented attacking behavior to red elites and bosses
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update