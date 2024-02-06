Major Melee Rebalancing (Buffs), Gamepad Improvements, Utility Flask Buffs

Share · View all patches · Build 13376221 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 03:26:03 UTC by Wendy

NEW

A new NPC has come to Town! Arena Granny will show you any arena leaderboards you desire.

New loot chest model.

GAMEPAD IMPROVEMENTS

The cursor can now be properly controlled with a gamepad.

While sprinting out of combat, the camera will now rotate towards the direction the player is moving, reducing the need to manually rotate the camera.

Added camera zoom slider to pause menu.

Significantly improved roll directional reading from gamepad.

FLASKS

New characters can now choose "Regen Mana" or "Regen Stamina" to be applied to their Utility Flask when created.

FLASK OPTIONS

Instant resource restore options have been removed.

Fortune options have been removed.

Regen Mana: +10 -> +25 Mana Per Second

Regen Stamina: +10 -> +25 Stamina Per Second

Regen Health: +10 -> +25 Health Per Second

Greater Regen Mana: +20 -> +50 Mana Per Second

Greater Regen Stamina: +20 -> +50 Stamina Per Second

Greater Regen Health: +20 -> +50 Health Per Second

Lesser Protection: 10% -> 15% damage reduction

Protection: 20% -> 30% damage reduction

Greater Protection: 30% -> 50% damage reduction

Greater Vampire: 30 -> 35 Health restore per hit

Mercy: Points required 2 -> 1

Bottled Lightning: Points required 3 -> 2

SKILLS

Improved 2H Melee Heavy Attack animation timing.

Increased standard 2H Melee attack animation speed by 10%.

Storm Cyclone

Damage: 120% -> 40% Combined Weapon Damage per second

Dev Note: Somehow this AoE skill got balanced as a single target spell. Oops.

Wrath of Ehtiras

Mana Shield component removed

Duration: 10 -> 8 seconds

Savage Strike

Damage: 200% -> 250%

New animations

Serrated Dagger

Stamina Cost: 75 -> 50

Mana Cost: 0 -> 25

Poison Dagger

Stamina Cost: 75 -> 50

Mana Cost: 0 -> 25

Wolf Form's Lycan Howl

Hinder Duration: 3s -> 4s

Lacerating Strike

Damage: 135% -> 95%

Stamina Cost: 100 -> 75

Cooldown: 0s -> 1s

Chilling Strike

Chill: 30% -> 50%

Damage: 150% -> 125%

New animations

Dev note: Now you can freeze enemies with 2 hits!

Bane Strike: New animation

Enduring Strike Rework

Enduring Strike is now Siphon Strike

Added the Shadow Skill Tag

Strike with your weapon for 235% melee weapon damage to a single target. Regain 75 Health over 5 seconds on hit.

Mana Cost: 80

Stamina Cost: 80

Shadow Offering Cost: 100

Cooldown: 5s

Ground Smash: Damage: 150% -> 250%

Cursed Weapon

Mana Cost: 80 -> 75

Shadow Offering Cost: 25 -> 35

TALENTS

ALCAEUS

Alert removed.

New T1 Talent: Crippling

Melee Hits inflict Hindered, slowing the target's movement and attack speed by 10% for 3 seconds.

Bloodfury Rework

OLD: Gain 3% bonus attack speed for 4 seconds on Critical Hits. Max 10 stacks.

NEW: Gain 3% bonus attack speed for 1 second on Critical Hits. Max 20 stacks. Stacks fall off faster as they accumulate.

Exerted Strikes

Now adds base damage based on Bonus Maximum Stamina (from gear and bonuses) instead of Maximum Stamina (grand total).

Precision Fighter Rework

Renamed to Precision

Damaging skills that cost Stamina consume 20% less Stamina.

Focused Impacts

Damage bonus: 30% -> 40%

Elusive Rework

Every 5 seconds, gain Elusive, causing your next dodge roll to be free and recover 30% faster. Reduces threat generation by 50%.

ZABAOTH

Voracious removed.

Overpowering

Moved from T2 to T1

Resilience Damage Bonus: 25% -> 15%

New T2 Talent: Unyielding

Gain 5% Damage Resistance for each 100 Health you are missing, up to 40%.

Blood Frenzy

Attack Speed Bonus: 10% -> 15%

Vengeful

Total Damage per stack: 3% -> 10%

Max Stacks: 5 -> 3

Brutal

Damage bonus: 30% -> 40%

EHTIRAS

Mana Shield removed.

New T2 Talent: Arcane Resilience

For every 100 Mana spent, increase your damage resistance to the next hit by 10%, up to a max of 50%.

Innate Magic

Non-caster weapons contribute 100% -> 30% of base damage to Spells.

Runeskin

1% -> 2% of your Maximum Stamina is added to Physical Resistance.

1% -> 2% of your Maximum Mana is added to Magic Resistance.

LOOT

New Legendary Helmet: Truestrike Crest

Your Critical Strike Chance is 100%. Your Critical Strikes deal no extra damage.

New Legendary Shield: Arcane Aegis

While in combat, 75% of spent mana is stored as potential energy, up to 50% of your Maximum Mana. Dodge rolls and Heavy Attacks consume all stored energy to create a shield which blocks damage.

Hexsteel Gauntlets

100% -> 30% of base damage added to Spells

BOSS-EXCLUSIVE LOOT

All bosses now have some legendaries exclusively attainable by slaying them.

Castle:

Spire of Teurok

Vessel of The Serrated Claw

Icewastes:

Frostcrag

Frostshard Core

Forest:

Swarmcaller

Venomwood

Cave:

Tectonic Step

Boulder Fauld

Temple of Fire:

Firestorm

Armor of the Avatar

Fort Ironhold:

Orias' Advance

The Ordained

Ironhold Interior:

Magefiend Grasp

Voice of Resonance

Ironhold Dungeon:

Ferocious Sabatons

Warlord's Helm

The Giant Mine:

Shatterwall

Blast Dagger

Kharabad City - Eastern Desert City:

Giant's Girdle

Ruin

River Valtorin:

Legplates of the Avatar

The Ice Star

Avatar's Reach:

Helmet of the Avatar

Thunderlord's Crown

Wythmere City:

Soulbound Aegis

Rite of Infernal Blood

ENEMIES

Reduced the movement speed of ranged enemies.

Kharabad Boss

Modified slam attacks to now deal damage instantly in a small area when the slam hits, and increased the distance at which the line of explosions start to create a small safe zone around him. This changes the dodge timing for melee characters to be more intuitive (dodging the actual slam) instead of waiting for the delayed explosions.

IMPROVED

Massively improved gamepad support and fixed numerous bugs related to gamepad use.

Improved the radial menu design.

New loot pickup UI animations.

New stat lines for total Resource Cost Reduction for mana and stamina.

Pact minions that occlude your character can now be seen through.

Further improved multiplayer level traveling.

River Valtorin water ripples are back!

Bosses now have unique SFX on hitstun.

Pact minions now have unique SFX when spawned.

Updated some translations.

CHANGED

Reduced the XP reward from quests.

FIXED