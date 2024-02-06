Major Melee Rebalancing (Buffs), Gamepad Improvements, Utility Flask Buffs

NEW
A new NPC has come to Town! Arena Granny will show you any arena leaderboards you desire.
New loot chest model.
GAMEPAD IMPROVEMENTS
- The cursor can now be properly controlled with a gamepad.
- While sprinting out of combat, the camera will now rotate towards the direction the player is moving, reducing the need to manually rotate the camera.
- Added camera zoom slider to pause menu.
- Significantly improved roll directional reading from gamepad.
FLASKS
New characters can now choose "Regen Mana" or "Regen Stamina" to be applied to their Utility Flask when created.
FLASK OPTIONS
Instant resource restore options have been removed.
Fortune options have been removed.
Regen Mana: +10 -> +25 Mana Per Second
Regen Stamina: +10 -> +25 Stamina Per Second
Regen Health: +10 -> +25 Health Per Second
Greater Regen Mana: +20 -> +50 Mana Per Second
Greater Regen Stamina: +20 -> +50 Stamina Per Second
Greater Regen Health: +20 -> +50 Health Per Second
Lesser Protection: 10% -> 15% damage reduction
Protection: 20% -> 30% damage reduction
Greater Protection: 30% -> 50% damage reduction
Greater Vampire: 30 -> 35 Health restore per hit
Mercy: Points required 2 -> 1
Bottled Lightning: Points required 3 -> 2
SKILLS
Improved 2H Melee Heavy Attack animation timing.
Increased standard 2H Melee attack animation speed by 10%.
Storm Cyclone
Damage: 120% -> 40% Combined Weapon Damage per second
Dev Note: Somehow this AoE skill got balanced as a single target spell. Oops.
Wrath of Ehtiras
Mana Shield component removed
Duration: 10 -> 8 seconds
Savage Strike
Damage: 200% -> 250%
New animations
Serrated Dagger
Stamina Cost: 75 -> 50
Mana Cost: 0 -> 25
Poison Dagger
Stamina Cost: 75 -> 50
Mana Cost: 0 -> 25
Wolf Form's Lycan Howl
Hinder Duration: 3s -> 4s
Lacerating Strike
Damage: 135% -> 95%
Stamina Cost: 100 -> 75
Cooldown: 0s -> 1s
Chilling Strike
Chill: 30% -> 50%
Damage: 150% -> 125%
New animations
Dev note: Now you can freeze enemies with 2 hits!
Bane Strike: New animation
Enduring Strike Rework
- Enduring Strike is now Siphon Strike
- Added the Shadow Skill Tag
- Strike with your weapon for 235% melee weapon damage to a single target. Regain 75 Health over 5 seconds on hit.
- Mana Cost: 80
- Stamina Cost: 80
- Shadow Offering Cost: 100
- Cooldown: 5s
Ground Smash: Damage: 150% -> 250%
Cursed Weapon
Mana Cost: 80 -> 75
Shadow Offering Cost: 25 -> 35
TALENTS
ALCAEUS
Alert removed.
New T1 Talent: Crippling
Melee Hits inflict Hindered, slowing the target's movement and attack speed by 10% for 3 seconds.
Bloodfury Rework
OLD: Gain 3% bonus attack speed for 4 seconds on Critical Hits. Max 10 stacks.
NEW: Gain 3% bonus attack speed for 1 second on Critical Hits. Max 20 stacks. Stacks fall off faster as they accumulate.
Exerted Strikes
Now adds base damage based on Bonus Maximum Stamina (from gear and bonuses) instead of Maximum Stamina (grand total).
Precision Fighter Rework
Renamed to Precision
Damaging skills that cost Stamina consume 20% less Stamina.
Focused Impacts
Damage bonus: 30% -> 40%
Elusive Rework
Every 5 seconds, gain Elusive, causing your next dodge roll to be free and recover 30% faster. Reduces threat generation by 50%.
ZABAOTH
Voracious removed.
Overpowering
Moved from T2 to T1
Resilience Damage Bonus: 25% -> 15%
New T2 Talent: Unyielding
Gain 5% Damage Resistance for each 100 Health you are missing, up to 40%.
Blood Frenzy
Attack Speed Bonus: 10% -> 15%
Vengeful
Total Damage per stack: 3% -> 10%
Max Stacks: 5 -> 3
Brutal
Damage bonus: 30% -> 40%
EHTIRAS
Mana Shield removed.
New T2 Talent: Arcane Resilience
For every 100 Mana spent, increase your damage resistance to the next hit by 10%, up to a max of 50%.
Innate Magic
Non-caster weapons contribute 100% -> 30% of base damage to Spells.
Runeskin
1% -> 2% of your Maximum Stamina is added to Physical Resistance.
1% -> 2% of your Maximum Mana is added to Magic Resistance.
LOOT
New Legendary Helmet: Truestrike Crest
Your Critical Strike Chance is 100%. Your Critical Strikes deal no extra damage.
New Legendary Shield: Arcane Aegis
While in combat, 75% of spent mana is stored as potential energy, up to 50% of your Maximum Mana. Dodge rolls and Heavy Attacks consume all stored energy to create a shield which blocks damage.
Hexsteel Gauntlets
100% -> 30% of base damage added to Spells
BOSS-EXCLUSIVE LOOT
All bosses now have some legendaries exclusively attainable by slaying them.
Castle:
Spire of Teurok
Vessel of The Serrated Claw
Icewastes:
Frostcrag
Frostshard Core
Forest:
Swarmcaller
Venomwood
Cave:
Tectonic Step
Boulder Fauld
Temple of Fire:
Firestorm
Armor of the Avatar
Fort Ironhold:
Orias' Advance
The Ordained
Ironhold Interior:
Magefiend Grasp
Voice of Resonance
Ironhold Dungeon:
Ferocious Sabatons
Warlord's Helm
The Giant Mine:
Shatterwall
Blast Dagger
Kharabad City - Eastern Desert City:
Giant's Girdle
Ruin
River Valtorin:
Legplates of the Avatar
The Ice Star
Avatar's Reach:
Helmet of the Avatar
Thunderlord's Crown
Wythmere City:
Soulbound Aegis
Rite of Infernal Blood
ENEMIES
Reduced the movement speed of ranged enemies.
Kharabad Boss
Modified slam attacks to now deal damage instantly in a small area when the slam hits, and increased the distance at which the line of explosions start to create a small safe zone around him. This changes the dodge timing for melee characters to be more intuitive (dodging the actual slam) instead of waiting for the delayed explosions.
IMPROVED
- Massively improved gamepad support and fixed numerous bugs related to gamepad use.
- Improved the radial menu design.
- New loot pickup UI animations.
- New stat lines for total Resource Cost Reduction for mana and stamina.
- Pact minions that occlude your character can now be seen through.
- Further improved multiplayer level traveling.
- River Valtorin water ripples are back!
- Bosses now have unique SFX on hitstun.
- Pact minions now have unique SFX when spawned.
- Updated some translations.
CHANGED
Reduced the XP reward from quests.
FIXED
- Fixed the tutorial never showing up.
- Fixed meditation options being inaccessible.
- Fixed minions aggroing to shrines.
- Fixed Whirlwind inflicting multiple hits on startup.
- Fixed Wythmere Boss not resetting properly.
- Fixed "Respawn Nearby" not working on Kharabad and Wythmere maps.
- Fixed Whirlwind not benefitting from effects that target Area Effects.
- Fixed animations for Shockwave.
- Fixed Chill effects lasting forever.
- Fixed physical animation when hitting an enemy not working.
- Fixed Korean translation not working.
