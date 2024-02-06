[Update] Epic Event Patch Notes: February 6th

Share · View all patches · Build 13376152 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 08:33:24 UTC by Wendy

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

* 2024 Character Collection Event (2/6 – 3/20)

When you collect the characters 2, 0, 2, and 4 during the event, you will receive a Blue Dragon Gift Box. When you collect the characters E, P, I, and C during the event, you will receive the New Epic Weapon, the Naberius (Permanent).

* Dragon Scale Collection Event (2/6 - 3/20)

Complete missions to get Dragon Scales, which you can exchange for Epic Weapons, Epic Edition Weapons, and other items!

* 2024 New Epic Weapon Promotion (2/6 - 3/20)

During the event, Epic Decoders with the collectible letter "C" will be available in the shop.

Check out the following sections for more information.

---------- Details ----------

2024 Collection Missions

Number: Mission 2 : Collect 30 Dragon Scales

0: Log in for the first time during the event

2: Reach 30 minutes of login time for 10 days during the event

4: Reach 400 minutes of playtime



Blue Dragon Gift Box

Contents: Dragon Tattoo (30 Days), Eruptor (7 Days), Red Dragon Cannon +6 (7 Days), Black Dragon Cannon +6 (7 Days), Green Dragon Blade Parts Eqipped (Speed up-5, Knife Reach up-5) (7 Days), Power Up Part - Grade 5 x5, 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5, Exploration Level Enhancement EXP Coupon x5, Exploration Success Rate-Up +20% x5, Zombie Damage Meter (7 Days), 10,000 Mileage, M3 Black Dragon (7 Days), Failnaught (7 Days), Laevateinn (7 Days), and 24-1 Epic Weapon (1 Day)

EPIC Collection Missions

Letter: Mission E : Collect 15 Dragon Scales

P: Log in for the first time during the event

I: Reach 200 minutes of playtime

C: Obtain from Epic Decoders (Receive the 2024 Happy New Year Nameplate with this letter)



Naberius

A weapon of unknown technology that appears to be imbued with an aura of death. Your soul gauge increases based on the number of basic attacks you make, gain special rounds over time, and if you kill an enemy by using Naberius, you can harvest their soul to gain additional special rounds. You can use Soul Orb, which defends your perimeter or damage enemies with projectiles, or Soul Helix, which deals heavy damage to enemies ahead of you. In moments of crisis, you can use Soul Armor to automatically block and knock back zombie attacks.

Notice Collectible letters and numbers (2, 0, 2, 4, and E, P, I, C) as well as Blue Dragon Gift Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 3/20 2024 and EPIC collection missions can only be completed once. Getting the last "C" will earn you a Naberius (Permanent) and a 2024 Nameplate. Unused "C"s will be exchanged with Naberius (Permanent) on 3/20 maintenance. In the inventory, clicking the Use button on letters you've collected will open the Letter Collection window. Any duplicate "C"s earned from the decoder can also be earned on the EPIC page and will be automatically activated.



Mission: Dragon Scale Reward

Score 6 Kill Points with Kills, Assists, or Human Infections (excluding bots) in Zombie mode: Dragon Scale (up to 20 per day) Clear a Zombie Scenario mode on Hard or higher after scoring 100 Kill Points: 3 Dragon Scales (up to 25 per day) Reach 60 minutes of playtime in any mode: Dragon Scale x15 (up to 15 per day) You have a chance to obtain 3 – 100 Dragon Scales when using a Dragon Scale Box

Notice How to Get Zombie Mode Kill Points : Zombie Kill as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots) / Zombie Kill Assist as a Human: 1 Point/ Human Infection as Zombie: 4 Points (Excluding bots)/ Human Infection Assist as Zombie: 0 Points The Blue Dragon Shop has a wide and exciting selection of items available for purchase with the Dragon Scales. Dragon Scales will be deducted upon a purchase, but don't forget that you get bonus fragments with each item! You can only obtain a maximum of 30 Dragon Scales per day per account. You can earn up to 1,320 Dragon Scales per account during the event. Relevant Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic / Zombie Mutant / Zombie Hero / Zombie Z / Zombie Evolution Excludes Zombie Scenario: Survival: Double Gate / Survival: Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos At least 5 minutes of playtime are required to complete Zombie Scenario mode missions. You can only participate in rooms with 3 or more players. (Studio Mode is excluded, except for the 60 minutes of playtime mission) All unused Dragon Scales will be removed on the day the event ends and be replaced with 15 Mileage each.



Epic Decoder Obtainable Items: "C" + 2024 Happy New Year Nameplate

Drop Rate: 0.35%

Happy New Year Nameplate (2024)

Description: An exclusive nameplate created to celebrate the release of the 2024 Epic Weapon, the Naberius. This customizes how your name appears in the match lobby.

Dragon Scale Box

Description: You have a chance to obtain 3 – 100 Dragon Scales when using a Dragon Scale Box.

Notice The Naberius Nameplate is acquired upon obtaining a Naberius. You will receive 1 Dragon Scale Box for each Epic Decoder used. You have a chance to obtain 3 – 100 Dragon Scales when using a Black Rabbit's Galaxy Box and a Dragon Scale Box. All unused Epic Decoders will be removed and replaced with 100 Mileage each during maintenance on 2/23 (Thur). All unused Dragon Scales will be replaced with 15 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 3/20. All unused Dragon Scale Boxes will be replaced with 30 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 3/20. Enhanced weapons and weapons with parts attached that are obtained from Epic Decoders have their durations stacked with already owned weapons (with the same enhancement/parts).



Blue Dragon Shop Opening (2/6 – 3/20)

You can purchase new 2024 Epic/Epic Edition Weapons and other various items with Dragon Scales from the Blue Dragon Shop.

M134 Minigun Umbra

A powerful minigun that uses 300 rounds of 7.62mm ammo, possessed by the ghosts of deadly special forces members from long ago. These shadow soldiers appear after you defeat an enemy, shoot with incredible accuracy, and then vanish.

Soul Wings

A pair of wings that seem to be imbued with aura of death. Can be equipped on the back.

Special Items - 50% or more of the Energy of Strength spent will be given back as a rebate.

[table][tr][th]Special Items[/th][th]Cost[/th][th]Rebate[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]



Naberius

M134 Minigun Umbra

Happy New Year Nameplate (2024)

(Can be purchased once per account)[/td][td]3600[/td][td]70%(2,520)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]



Naberius

(Can be purchased once per account)[/td][td]3600[/td][td]70%(2,520)[/td][/tr] [tr][td] Naberius Happy New Year Nameplate (2023[/td][td]3200[/td][td]50%(1,600)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Epic Weapon Selection Box[/td][td]3200[/td][td]50%(1,600)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Whip Sword[/td][td]2880[/td][td]50%(1,440)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Death Eater[/td][td]2880[/td][td]50%(1,440)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Cyclops[/td][td]2880[/td][td]50%(1,440)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Hauteclere[/td][td]2880[/td][td]50%(1,440)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Lightning Fury[/td][td]2880[/td][td]50%(1,440)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Blue Storm[/td][td]2880[/td][td]50%(1,440)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Holy Sword Divine Order[/td][td]2880[/td][td]50%(1,440)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Rare Weapon Selection Box x1[/td][td]2560[/td][td]50%(1,280)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Rare Costume Selection Box x1[/td][td]2560[/td][td]50%(1,280)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Soul Wings[/td][td]2560[/td][td]50%(1,280)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Satellite Mine[/td][td]2000[/td][td]50%(1,000)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Devastator[/td][td]2000[/td][td]50%(1,000)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Failnaught[/td][td]2000[/td][td]50%(1,000)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Laevateinn[/td][td]2000[/td][td]50%(1,000)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2022 Transcendence Class Selection Box x2[/td][td]1850[/td][td]50%(925)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2022 Transcendence Class Selection Box x1[/td][td]1460[/td][td]50%(730)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Upgrade Weapon Selection Box x1[/td][td]1360[/td][td]50%(680)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Christmas Weapon Selection Box x2[/td][td]1360[/td][td]50%(680)[/td][/tr][/table]

Regular Items - some of the Energy of Strength spent will be given back as a rebate.

[table][tr][th]Regular Items[/th][th]Cost[/th][th]Rebate[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]2021 Transcendence Class Selection Box x1[/td][td]1260[/td][td]5%(63)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2020 Transcendence Class Selection Box x1[/td][td]1260[/td][td]5%(63)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2019 Transcendence Class Selection Box x1[/td][td]1260[/td][td]5%(63)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Christmas Weapon Selection Box x1[/td][td]1260[/td][td]5%(63)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Gold Weapon Selection Box x1[/td][td]1260[/td][td]5%(63)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Negev NG-7 Ajax[/td][td]1260[/td][td]5%(63)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Hyper Gaebolg[/td][td]1260[/td][td]5%(63)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Special Transcendence Weapon Box[/td][td]1260[/td][td]5%(63)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Blade Frostbreaker[/td][td]1260[/td][td]5%(63)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Psychic Harmonium[/td][td]1200[/td][td]5%(60)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]X-TRACKER[/td][td]1200[/td][td]5%(60)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Dual Beretta Gunslinger[/td][td]1200[/td][td]5%(60)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Infinity Laser Fist[/td][td]1110[/td][td]5%(55)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Magnum Launcher[/td][td]1000[/td][td]5%(50)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Costume Selection Box x1[/td][td]900[/td][td]5%(45)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Miracle Prism Sword[/td][td]750[/td][td]5%(37)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Dual Sword Phantom Slayer[/td][td]600[/td][td]5%(30)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Barrett M95 White Tiger[/td][td]500[/td][td]5%(25)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2023 Event Rewards Selection Box[/td][td]450[/td][td]5%(22)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]8 Type DESERT Weapon Selection Box[/td][td]450[/td][td]5%(22)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Transcendence Weapon Selection Box x1[/td][td]270[/td][td]5%(13)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Unique Weapon Selection Box x1[/td][td]270[/td][td]5%(13)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Brush Stroke Font[/td][td]270[/td][td]5%(13)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Mnemonic Weapon Paint[/td][td]180[/td][td]5%(9)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Old-Time Series Weapon Paint Box x1[/td][td]150[/td][td]5%(7)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Leather Weapon Paint[/td][td]150[/td][td]5%(7)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Exploration Success Rate-Up +20% x1[/td][td]60[/td][td]5%(3)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Rare Decoder x5 (max 1 purchase a day)[/td][td]30[/td][td]5%(1)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Season Badge x30[/td][td]30[/td][td]5%(1)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Random -1 Dehancement Material

(Max 43 purchases per account)[/td][td]30[/td][td]5%(1)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1

(Max 43 purchases per account)[/td][td]30[/td][td]5%(1)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x2

(Max 43 purchases per account)[/td][td]30[/td][td]5%(1)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x1

(Max 10 purchases per account)[/td][td]30[/td][td]5%(1)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x2

(Max 10 purchases per account)[/td][td]30[/td][td]5%(1)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Grade 3 Parts Reward Box x5[/td][td]30[/td][td]5%(1)[/td][/tr][/table]

Epic Weapon Selection Box (Select 1

Divine Blaster Doom Blaster Void Avenger Supreme Sentinel Heaven Splitter Asura Hell Splitter Dread Nova Blazing Nova Gungnir Dark Star

2023 Event Reward Box (Select 1)

Flustered Emoji Spray (Yuri) Bleh Emoji Spray (Yuri) Sad Emoji Spray (Yuri) Heart Emoji Spray (Yuri) Laugh Emoji Spray (Yuri) Angry Emoji Spray (Yuri) Wink Emoji Spray (Yuri) Cute Bunny Balloon Nameplate Cute SD Character's Nameplate Plunger Ice Cream Cone Blue Lantern Propeller Hat Rainbow Cotton Candy Feast of the Night Sky Nameplate Run Zombie Run 1 Spray Run Zombie Run 2 Spray Four-leaf Clover Nameplate SD Michaela Spray Sparkling Shores Nameplate Lotus Leaf Rice Mask Moonlight Evening Nameplate Great Vacation Nameplate Summer Night Camping Nameplate Pink Chilseok Weapon Paint Shiho's Pink Wave Nameplate Summer Hunting Zombie Spray Shy Light Zombie Nameplate Autumn Leaf Spray Motorhome Nameplate Chuseok Moonglow Wooden Doll Spray Crunchy Cookie Spray Crunchy Cookie Nameplate Blue Burn Nameplate

2022 Transcendence Class Selection Box (Select 1)

Agent Ritsuka Pop Star Alin Lynn Kai Immortal Eric Smile Mary Skadi Nyx

2021 Transcendence Class Selection Box (Select 1)

Dragon Knight Kyrix High Elf Natasha Anemone Mirage Ismael Ethan Roy Romy

Costume Selection Box (Select 1) Pirate Hat / Pirate Cutlass / Pirate Treasure Chest (Permanent) - Receive All Nine-tailed Fox Ears / Young Nine-tailed Fox / Nine-tailed Fox Tail (Permanent) - Receive All Wanderer's Veil Hat / Wanderer's Guardian Blue Dragon / Wanderer's Tri-color Gourd (Permanent) - Receive All Wild Sheriff's Hat / Wild Sheriff's Badge / Wild Sheriff's Horse Doll (Permanent) + Dominique (Permanent) - Receive All

Upgrade Weapon Selection Box (Select 1)

Triple Barrel Shotgun Triple Tactical Knife Dual Katana Master Combat Knife M134 Predator SPAS-12 Superior

Gold Weapon Selection Box (Select 1)

AKM Gold Edition Desert Eagle 50C Gold Edition Winchester M1887 Gold Edition SL8 Gold Edition M4A1 Gold Edition Thompson Chicago Gold Gold Luger TRG-42 White Gold MP5 Gold Edition MG3 Gold Edition WA2000 Gold Edition HK23E Gold Edition Sawed Off M79 Gold M14 EBR Gold StG44 Gold Edition KSG12 Gold Edition M60E4 Gold Edition Gold Double Barrel Shotgun MG36 Gold Edition King Cobra Gold Edition UTS-15 Pink Gold HK G11 Gold Edition PKM Gold Edition AS50 Pink Gold

Christmas Weapon Selection Box (Select 1)

M134 Xmas Edition MG3 Xmas Edition M95 Xmas Edition MG36 Xmas Edition Winchester M1887 Xmas Edition Tomahawk Xmas Edition JANUS-7 Xmas Edition

Rare Weapon Selection Box (Select 1)

AWP Red M249 Red AWP Camo USAS-12 Camo USP45 Red Desert Eagle Red M249 Camo AK47 Red M4A1 Red M249 Veteran M16A1 Veteran CSOGS Weapon Paint Scout Red XM1014 Red Glock 18 Red M4A1 Dragon AK47 Dragon Dragon Knife Oz Series Weapon Set Awakening Series Weapon Set Lightning Series Weapon Set Happy New Year Animal Weapon Set Oz Series Weapon Set (Receive all) Tin Man's Machine Gun Cowardly Lion's Pistol Scarecrow's Pickaxe Awakening Series Weapon Set (Receive all) Awakening of the Zhu Bajie Minigun Awakening of the Sha Wujing Dual Handgun Awakening of the Ruyi Stick Lightning Series Weapon Set (Receive all) Lightning AR-1 Lightning SMG-1 Lightning BIG-EYE Lightning SG-1 Lightning AR-2 Lightning LZ-1 Lightning HZ-1 Lightning HMG-1 Happy New Year Animal Weapon Set (Receive all) MP5 Tiger P90 Lapin TMP Dragon UMP45 Snake MP7A1 Unicorn Horse Axe Horn Kujang

Rare Costume Selection Box (Select 1)

Dark Knight Mask Paladin Crown Lycanthrope Wolf Tail Crimson Hunter Bat Wing Headband Phoenix Wings Axion's Battle Helmet Aetheris's Beacon Kalael's Wings Medea's Wings Black's Sunglasses Criss' Military Cap Protector Wings Black Dragon Wings Repulsor Wing

2020 Transcendence Class Selection Box (Select 1)

Private Erica Drill Instructor Gerard Boss David Black Special Agent Criss Leader Soi Super Soldier Jennifer

2019 Transcendence Class Selection Box (Select 1)

Axion Aetheris Medea Kalael Pink Heart Shiho Black Rose Miho Queen Cyborg

Unique Weapon Selection Box (Select 1)

Hunter-Killer X-7 Hunter-Killer X-12 Hunter-Killer X-90 Hunter-Killer X-15 Hunter-Killer X-45 Shining Heart Rod Starlight Rolling Shooter Dual Sword Infernal Hunter

Transcendence Weapon Selection Box (Select 1)

M3 Black Dragon Thunder Ghost Walker Reaper Volcano AUG Guardian M249 Phoenix SG552 Lycanthrope Desert Eagle Crimson Hunter Magnum Drill Warhammer Storm Giant AK-47 Paladin M4A1 Dark Knight Python Desperado Red Dragon Cannon Blade Runebreaker

Special Transcendence Weapon Selection Box (Select 1)

SKULL-T9 Magnum Shooter SG552 Cerberus Laser Ripper Twin Hawk Demolition Hammer

8 Type DESERT Weapon Selection Box (Select 1)

DESERT M60E4 (Permanent) DESERT M95 (Permanent) DESERT Dual Infinity (Permanent) DESERT MG3 (Permanent) DESERT HAMMER (Permanent) DESERT WA2000 (Permanent) DESERT SPAS-12 (Permanent) DESERT M2 (Permanent)

Old-Time Series Weapon Paint Box (Select 1) Old-Time BALROG-XI Weapon Paint Old-Time CROW-11 Weapon Paint Old-Time JANUS-11 Weapon Paint Old-Time THANATOS-11 Weapon Paint Old-Time TURBULENT-11 Weapon Paint Old-Time SKULL-11 Weapon Paint

Notice Items sold in the Blue Dragon Shop are permanent, but the following boxes purchased at the Blue Dragon Shop will be removed during maintenance on 3/20. (Costume Selection Box, Upgrade Weapon Selection Box, Gold Weapon Selection Box, Christmas Weapon Selection Box, Rare Weapon Selection Box, Rare Costume Selection Box, Upgrade Weapon Selection Box, Old-Time Series Weapon Paint Box, and Transcendence Weapon Selection Box). You won't receive exclusive costumes from selecting a class in this Selection Box.



Happy New Year Weapon Collection Event

A special reward will be sent to players that own all 15 Happy New Year weapons.

Collection 2010: Crossbow 2011: Volcano 2012: Black Dragon Cannon 2013: Ripper 2014: Gaebolg 2015: Guillotine 2016: Magnum Drill 2017: Red Dragon Cannon 2018: Magnum Launcher 2019: Gungnir 2020: Heaven Splitter 2021: Divine Blaster 2022: Quantum Horizon 2023: Arbalest 2024: Naberius

Reward

[Honor] Naberius Happy New Year Medal

Notice You can receive an Naberius Happy New Year Medal upon collecting a Naberius Happy New Year Medal + Naberius (Permanent). This medal can be obtained once per account.



Purgatory Medal Giveaway Event

A special reward will be sent to players that own Naberius (Permanent) + Soul Wings (Permanent).

Reward

[Honor] Purgatory Medal

Notice This medal can be obtained once per account.



Shop Update

Epic Decoder Special Promotion (2/6 - 3/20)

Epic Decoder chain purchases with increasing discounts are available during the event!

Contents 1st Stage: [Chain Stage 1] Epic Decoder x10 Box (No Discount) 2nd Stage: [Chain Stage 2] Epic Decoder x10 Box (10% Discount) 3rd Stage: [Chain Stage 3] Epic Decoder x30 Box (15% Discount) 4th Stage: [Chain Stage 4] Epic Decoder x30 Box (20% Discount)

Notice These items are available on the recommended page in the Shop. Items in previous stages must be purchased to unlock items in the following stages. Purchase of all items must be made to unlock the purchase of the items in future stages. Items in each stage can only be purchased once per account (and cannot be gifted). All unused Epic Decoder Boxes will be removed and replaced with 100 Mileage each during maintenance on 3/20. Press [Use] on the box in the inventory after purchase of each stage's items to obtain the decoders.



Attendance Fragment Package Promotion (2/6 - 3/5)