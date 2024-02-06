 Skip to content

Straya update for 6 February 2024

Update v1.11

Update v1.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Initial set up for Contracts gameplay. (See notes below)
Fixed : Issue with vehicle damaged audio.
Fixed : Fix kill stat for fox while in hunter mode.
Fixed : Collision issue at Ayres Rock cavern entrance.
Fixed : Issue with using Ripper Stam while riding horse.
Fixed : Issue with shooting critter with energy gun while riding it.
Fixed : Issue with Lewis ammo when extra mag has not been found.
Changed : Birds are far less likely to attack when wearing the hat.
Changed : Dynamite now creates light flash.
Changed : Changes to Emu Wars job area.
Changed : Changes to tracks.
Changed : Gates and doors that can be opened now highlight when close.

Other minor tweaks and changes.

Contracts adds a slightly different way to play (compared to Jobs) with more of a focus on hunting, and with a slower pace i.e. Animals will seem less aggressive and less abundant.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

