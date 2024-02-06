Update v1.11

Added : Initial set up for Contracts gameplay. (See notes below)

Fixed : Issue with vehicle damaged audio.

Fixed : Fix kill stat for fox while in hunter mode.

Fixed : Collision issue at Ayres Rock cavern entrance.

Fixed : Issue with using Ripper Stam while riding horse.

Fixed : Issue with shooting critter with energy gun while riding it.

Fixed : Issue with Lewis ammo when extra mag has not been found.

Changed : Birds are far less likely to attack when wearing the hat.

Changed : Dynamite now creates light flash.

Changed : Changes to Emu Wars job area.

Changed : Changes to tracks.

Changed : Gates and doors that can be opened now highlight when close.

Other minor tweaks and changes.

Contracts adds a slightly different way to play (compared to Jobs) with more of a focus on hunting, and with a slower pace i.e. Animals will seem less aggressive and less abundant.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.