Last Message: Version 1.2.0 update

Hello everyone!
We present the
Nostalgia Welcome To the Chain Reaction update!
It's been a long time since we last met and i hope you're all still carrying your Last Message with you in case a ~~zombie ~~zed bite!
Over the past couple years we've been cooking up a small quality of life update with many fixes, updates and a new game mode.
Welcome to the Chain Reaction is the game that started the life of Last Message (WAY back in 2019!). This video meant the world to us and we wanted to keep the memory of the game by sprucing it up and bring it in as free bonus content for everyone to enjoy!
Also since the release of Last Message we've been enjoying many videos and comments and noticed some requests from those of you that played and we hope these changes help refine the experience for more people that wish to enjoy it.
Added
- Added new game mode (Welcome to the Chain reaction)
- Added outline for anything that can be interacted with
- Added hand models when holding items
- Added UI showing what you're holding
- Added warning window when exiting the game due to no save system
- Added option to change controls
- Added basic task list to pause menu
Changes
- Improved settings menu with more options and tooltips.
- Updated credits for those that tested the game and helped with retrospective video
- Changed model of screwdriver to have blood on it
- Improved splash screen and loading screen (less boring)
- Flashlight now has real time shadows
- Disabled HDR (Fixes lighting blown out of proportion on monitors with HDR)
- Cursor now changes to a grab image when hovering over something interactable
- Minor changes to world
- Small Audio balances
- Adjusted Yak chat to be slightly faster and touched up some text.
Fixes
- Lighting blinding the player when using an HDR monitor
- Fixed not being able to speed up credits screen with movement buttons
- Fixed read emails showing as too dark and being missed in playthroughs
- Fixed no animation of player leaving the wardrobe
- Fixed "Press F for flashlight" prompt never disappearing unless player presses F
- Fixed no notification when options appear on Yak
Changed files in this update