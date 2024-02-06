Last Message: Version 1.2.0 update

Hello everyone!

We present the Nostalgia Welcome To the Chain Reaction update!

It's been a long time since we last met and i hope you're all still carrying your Last Message with you in case a ~~zombie ~~zed bite!

Over the past couple years we've been cooking up a small quality of life update with many fixes, updates and a new game mode.



Welcome to the Chain Reaction is the game that started the life of Last Message (WAY back in 2019!). This video meant the world to us and we wanted to keep the memory of the game by sprucing it up and bring it in as free bonus content for everyone to enjoy!

Also since the release of Last Message we've been enjoying many videos and comments and noticed some requests from those of you that played and we hope these changes help refine the experience for more people that wish to enjoy it.

Added

Added new game mode (Welcome to the Chain reaction)

Added outline for anything that can be interacted with

Added hand models when holding items

Added UI showing what you're holding

Added warning window when exiting the game due to no save system

Added option to change controls

Added basic task list to pause menu

Changes

Improved settings menu with more options and tooltips.

Updated credits for those that tested the game and helped with retrospective video

Changed model of screwdriver to have blood on it

Improved splash screen and loading screen (less boring)

Flashlight now has real time shadows

Disabled HDR (Fixes lighting blown out of proportion on monitors with HDR)

Cursor now changes to a grab image when hovering over something interactable

Minor changes to world

Small Audio balances

Adjusted Yak chat to be slightly faster and touched up some text.

Fixes

Lighting blinding the player when using an HDR monitor

Fixed not being able to speed up credits screen with movement buttons

Fixed read emails showing as too dark and being missed in playthroughs

Fixed no animation of player leaving the wardrobe

Fixed "Press F for flashlight" prompt never disappearing unless player presses F

Fixed no notification when options appear on Yak

Twitter: @JamesGamesNZ

Discord: https://discord.gg/R2UjXB6pQ8

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzCR8NXYGLvZFuNrXTM9hxQ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jamesgamesbro/

Support: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jamesgamesnz