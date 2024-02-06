 Skip to content

False Dream | 偽夢 update for 6 February 2024

Minor Changes (v1.8.2)

Build 13376078

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a motion blur intensity setting to the configuration screen. Setting the intensity to 0 may alleviate 3D motion sickness.
  • Fixed a bug where the picture disappears when the player comes into contact with it.
  • Reordered the staff roll credits.
  • Improved the anomaly where the water surface now ripples slightly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2753721 Depot 2753721
