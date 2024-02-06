- Added a motion blur intensity setting to the configuration screen. Setting the intensity to 0 may alleviate 3D motion sickness.
- Fixed a bug where the picture disappears when the player comes into contact with it.
- Reordered the staff roll credits.
- Improved the anomaly where the water surface now ripples slightly.
False Dream | 偽夢 update for 6 February 2024
Minor Changes (v1.8.2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
