Dream of the Star Haven update for 6 February 2024

Small Patch

• fixed a bug on the title screen - this may have been preventing the mouse from working on Linux/Steam Deck. This also fixes the issue of the "WASD" UI on the title screen not changing to controller icons when any controller input is pressed
• updated the level "Reorientations" after player feedback, to make it more unique, and to provide more beginners-context for gravity-flipping interactions to come in later levels
• updated all menu UIs with a first pass of visual polish

Changed files in this update

