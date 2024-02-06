Twilight Oracle 06/02/2024 Update

Hey everyone!
Made a few pickable items more prominent and less likely to be missed.
Also made the Rainbow Cove exit bigger and less likely to be missed.
Yours,
The Twilight Oracle team
