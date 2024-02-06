 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Twilight Oracle update for 6 February 2024

Twilight Oracle 06/02/2024 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13376044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Made a few pickable items more prominent and less likely to be missed.

Also made the Rainbow Cove exit bigger and less likely to be missed.

Yours,
The Twilight Oracle team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2338492 Depot 2338492
  • Loading history…
Depot 2338493 Depot 2338493
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link