Lucky Island update for 6 February 2024

Lucky Island Version Update v0.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13376033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lucky Island Version Update - Early Access Version
Updated version: v0.5.2

Dear players,
Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for "Lucky Island."Here's a sneak peek into what's coming:

Update Highlights:

  1. Tutorial Mode
  • A comprehensive tutorial mode will be introduced to guide new players through the game mechanics and strategies.
  1. Game Acceleration Feature
  • For a faster-paced gaming experience, a new game acceleration feature will be added, allowing players to adjust the game speed.
  1. Building Decorations Category
  • Buildings decorations will now be categorized into those with special effects and regular decorations, providing more options for island customization.
  1. Building Selection Navigation
  • Long-press the left/right (up/down) buttons for continuous movement while selecting buildings, enhancing navigation efficiency.
  1. Map Pack Information
  • Players will now have access to information about the quantity and types of available map packs, providing a better overview.
  1. Correction of Map Pack Selection Errors
  • Addressing any errors related to map pack selection to ensure a smoother gaming experience.
  1. Text Correction
  • Text errors identified in the game will be rectified, contributing to an improved overall quality of gameplay.
  1. Game Launch Optimization
  • Streamlining the game launch process to enhance efficiency and reduce any abnormalities in file selection.

Upcoming Update Goals:

  • Challenge Mode
  • Special Modes
  • Introduction of New Content
  • Further Optimization of the Game Launch Process

Appreciate your feedback and suggestions. Your input plays a crucial role in shaping the future of "Lucky Island." Hope you enjoy these enhancements, and may your adventures in "Lucky Island" be filled with joy!

