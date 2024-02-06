Lucky Island Version Update v0.5.2

Lucky Island Version Update - Early Access Version

Updated version: v0.5.2

Dear players,

Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for "Lucky Island."Here's a sneak peek into what's coming:

Update Highlights:

Tutorial Mode

A comprehensive tutorial mode will be introduced to guide new players through the game mechanics and strategies.

Game Acceleration Feature

For a faster-paced gaming experience, a new game acceleration feature will be added, allowing players to adjust the game speed.

Building Decorations Category

Buildings decorations will now be categorized into those with special effects and regular decorations, providing more options for island customization.

Building Selection Navigation

Long-press the left/right (up/down) buttons for continuous movement while selecting buildings, enhancing navigation efficiency.

Map Pack Information

Players will now have access to information about the quantity and types of available map packs, providing a better overview.

Correction of Map Pack Selection Errors

Addressing any errors related to map pack selection to ensure a smoother gaming experience.

Text Correction

Text errors identified in the game will be rectified, contributing to an improved overall quality of gameplay.

Game Launch Optimization

Streamlining the game launch process to enhance efficiency and reduce any abnormalities in file selection.

Upcoming Update Goals:

Challenge Mode

Special Modes

Introduction of New Content

Further Optimization of the Game Launch Process

Appreciate your feedback and suggestions. Your input plays a crucial role in shaping the future of "Lucky Island." Hope you enjoy these enhancements, and may your adventures in "Lucky Island" be filled with joy!