Lucky Island Version Update v0.5.2

Lucky Island Version Update - Early Access Version
Updated version: v0.5.2
Dear players,
Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for "Lucky Island."Here's a sneak peek into what's coming:
Update Highlights:
- Tutorial Mode
- A comprehensive tutorial mode will be introduced to guide new players through the game mechanics and strategies.
- Game Acceleration Feature
- For a faster-paced gaming experience, a new game acceleration feature will be added, allowing players to adjust the game speed.
- Building Decorations Category
- Buildings decorations will now be categorized into those with special effects and regular decorations, providing more options for island customization.
- Building Selection Navigation
- Long-press the left/right (up/down) buttons for continuous movement while selecting buildings, enhancing navigation efficiency.
- Map Pack Information
- Players will now have access to information about the quantity and types of available map packs, providing a better overview.
- Correction of Map Pack Selection Errors
- Addressing any errors related to map pack selection to ensure a smoother gaming experience.
- Text Correction
- Text errors identified in the game will be rectified, contributing to an improved overall quality of gameplay.
- Game Launch Optimization
- Streamlining the game launch process to enhance efficiency and reduce any abnormalities in file selection.
Upcoming Update Goals:
- Challenge Mode
- Special Modes
- Introduction of New Content
- Further Optimization of the Game Launch Process
Appreciate your feedback and suggestions. Your input plays a crucial role in shaping the future of "Lucky Island." Hope you enjoy these enhancements, and may your adventures in "Lucky Island" be filled with joy!
Changed files in this update