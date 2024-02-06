 Skip to content

Mylene and the Lust temple update for 6 February 2024

(2024/2/6) Update Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game Text Optimization and Adjustment
  • Correction of In-Game Option Related Issues
  • Updates to Image Display
  • Naming System Enhancement

