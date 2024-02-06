- Game Text Optimization and Adjustment
- Correction of In-Game Option Related Issues
- Updates to Image Display
- Naming System Enhancement
Mylene and the Lust temple update for 6 February 2024
(2024/2/6) Update Patch
