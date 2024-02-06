Maintenance - February 6th (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 13375769 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4



Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 5:30 am ~ 9:30 am

INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 3:30 am ~ 7:30 am

EU(UTC+2): Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 11:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 3:30 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 6:30 pm ~ 10:30 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 5:30 pm ~ 9:30 pm

■ Maintenance Target

- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]



◈In-Game Updates◈

1. 2024 Lunar Feast Celebration I: Lucky Envelope of Happiness Events!

Happy 7-Day Check-In I Event

Lunar Feast Celebration MIR's 14-Day Check-In Event

Divine Dragon's Blessing Event

Wu Yeogi's Lucky Envelope Exchange Shop

Ancient Coin Exchange Shop

900th Day Celebration Divine Dragon's Surprise Gift

900th Day Celebration Community Event

New Appearance Equipment

Wear your heart on your head this Valentine’s with the new Charming Hat of Love!

New Mounts

Take flight into the year of the dragon atop our newest mounts, each a symbol of strength and splendor!

Zoetrope Shop and View Rewards Improved!

Elevate your Zoetrope experience with new items in the Shop and better view rewards!

※ We will open the servers in order.



We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.