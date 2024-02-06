Maintenance - February 6th (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 5:30 am ~ 9:30 am
INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 3:30 am ~ 7:30 am
EU(UTC+2): Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 11:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 3:30 am
SA(UTC-3): Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 6:30 pm ~ 10:30 pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 5:30 pm ~ 9:30 pm
■ Maintenance Target
- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
1. 2024 Lunar Feast Celebration I: Lucky Envelope of Happiness Events!
- Happy 7-Day Check-In I Event
- Lunar Feast Celebration MIR's 14-Day Check-In Event
- Divine Dragon's Blessing Event
- Wu Yeogi's Lucky Envelope Exchange Shop
- Ancient Coin Exchange Shop
- 900th Day Celebration Divine Dragon's Surprise Gift
- 900th Day Celebration Community Event
- New Appearance Equipment
- Wear your heart on your head this Valentine’s with the new Charming Hat of Love!
- New Mounts
- Take flight into the year of the dragon atop our newest mounts, each a symbol of strength and splendor!
- Zoetrope Shop and View Rewards Improved!
- Elevate your Zoetrope experience with new items in the Shop and better view rewards!
※ We will open the servers in order.
