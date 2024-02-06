 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MIR4 update for 6 February 2024

Maintenance - February 6th (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 13375769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 5:30 am ~ 9:30 am
INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 3:30 am ~ 7:30 am
EU(UTC+2): Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 11:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 3:30 am
SA(UTC-3): Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 6:30 pm ~ 10:30 pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 5:30 pm ~ 9:30 pm

■ Maintenance Target
- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈
1. 2024 Lunar Feast Celebration I: Lucky Envelope of Happiness Events!

  • Happy 7-Day Check-In I Event
  • Lunar Feast Celebration MIR's 14-Day Check-In Event
  • Divine Dragon's Blessing Event
  • Wu Yeogi's Lucky Envelope Exchange Shop
  • Ancient Coin Exchange Shop
  • 900th Day Celebration Divine Dragon's Surprise Gift
  • 900th Day Celebration Community Event
  1. New Appearance Equipment
  • Wear your heart on your head this Valentine’s with the new Charming Hat of Love!
  1. New Mounts
  • Take flight into the year of the dragon atop our newest mounts, each a symbol of strength and splendor!
  1. Zoetrope Shop and View Rewards Improved!
  • Elevate your Zoetrope experience with new items in the Shop and better view rewards!

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.

Changed depots in stage branch

View more data in app history for build 13375769
MIR4 Depot 1623661
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link