The fun-update

FEATURES:

New fun option for fog

New fun option for more damage

New fun option for max boosts

IMPROVEMENTS:

Improved performance on low-settings

Improved brightness on lower graphic options

Added more firerings to different maps

Changed the description of the dunes map

Made HP-bars less obstructive

BUGFIXES:

Fixed a bug where the timers of certain gamemodes would not start

Fixed a bug with the saving system related to audio

Made the game pick the random player to be the initial cop more accurately

Fixed a bug where the player could move briefly before the race would start in the racing gamemode

- A big thank you to all of you players supporting the game so far <3 we appreaciate and hear you!