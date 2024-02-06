The fun-update

FEATURES:
New fun option for fog
New fun option for more damage
New fun option for max boosts
IMPROVEMENTS:
Improved performance on low-settings
Improved brightness on lower graphic options
Added more firerings to different maps
Changed the description of the dunes map
Made HP-bars less obstructive
BUGFIXES:
Fixed a bug where the timers of certain gamemodes would not start
Fixed a bug with the saving system related to audio
Made the game pick the random player to be the initial cop more accurately
Fixed a bug where the player could move briefly before the race would start in the racing gamemode
- A big thank you to all of you players supporting the game so far <3 we appreaciate and hear you!
