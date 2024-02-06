 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Intoxicated Driver update for 6 February 2024

The fun-update

Share · View all patches · Build 13375632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES:
New fun option for fog
New fun option for more damage
New fun option for max boosts

IMPROVEMENTS:
Improved performance on low-settings
Improved brightness on lower graphic options
Added more firerings to different maps
Changed the description of the dunes map
Made HP-bars less obstructive

BUGFIXES:
Fixed a bug where the timers of certain gamemodes would not start
Fixed a bug with the saving system related to audio
Made the game pick the random player to be the initial cop more accurately
Fixed a bug where the player could move briefly before the race would start in the racing gamemode

- A big thank you to all of you players supporting the game so far <3 we appreaciate and hear you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2701081 Depot 2701081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link