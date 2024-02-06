Version 1.18 - Bug and balance fixes

-Buffed a lot of Cleric Cards.

-Added Basic Attack+ and Basic Defense+ cards.

-Armaments perk now adds Basic Attack+ and Basic Defense+ instead of Strike and Wooden Guard.

-Cloaking is now One Use.

-Added Cloaking+ card. 9 Arcane. Not one use.

-Bloodstorm now costs 3 bloodlust (from 2) and bleed effect lasts 1 turn (from 2).

-Fixed foresight bug that prevented it from stacking damage.

-Fixed Bullet Punch bug that didn't allow it to deal electric elemental damage.

-Fixed Merchant and Drop Tables RNG Problem (Hopefully). The End merchant now always should have new items.

-Pyromancer Aura now has a maximum of 6 stacks per card, down from 7.

-Added Burn the Ember Card: 1 AS, Absorb burn damage.

-Fire Elemental and Imp now have more burning weapon and burning armor stacks.

-Added Bladedancer and Bladedancer+ card. Auras, Dance skills have more maximum hits.

-Equipping a class now won't get rid of basic cards on deck.

-Equipping starting weapon now won't get rid of basic cards on deck.

-Credits panel should now be more accesible.

-Blood cards now won't hit on armor but deal pure damage to player instead.

-Fixed bug that Blood Cards could heal you instead of damaging you if you had enough Blood Pact.

-Nerfed Perilous Greed to cost you more HP.

-Fixed bug that made some healing items in combat leave you with more current hp than maximum hp.