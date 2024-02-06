- dungeon crit now resets on dungeon exit
- fixed rare error when selecting multiple traits
- improved tutorial gui and added hints
- reset "prototype" machine gun behaviour
Robot Revolt update for 6 February 2024
Patch 0.9.4
