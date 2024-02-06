 Skip to content

Robot Revolt update for 6 February 2024

Patch 0.9.4

Last edited by Wendy

  • dungeon crit now resets on dungeon exit
  • fixed rare error when selecting multiple traits
  • improved tutorial gui and added hints
  • reset "prototype" machine gun behaviour

