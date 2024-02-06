 Skip to content

Torrential update for 6 February 2024

V2 release

6 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I decided to try to transition the game into a roguelike (which hasnt happened yet but i am working towards it), V2 contains tweaks to all the bosses, a remodel to the enemies, an engine update, and the removal of levels.

