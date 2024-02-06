 Skip to content

Intergalactic traveler: The Omega Sector update for 6 February 2024

New version 6.2.4.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Fixed a missing parallax background for battlers in the biggest stage of the game.

Changed files in this update

Intergalactic traveler: The Omega Sector Spanish Depot 752082
Updated Main English Build Depot 752083
