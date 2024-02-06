- Increased enemy difficulty. Number of enemies scales based on wave number.
- Enemy HP scales to player level.
- Keyboard camera controls added.
- 10+ new music tracks.
- Enemy hit effects (enemies flash when taking damage).
- New control/instructions UI.
- Moved some graphics settings.
Rite of Eris update for 6 February 2024
Rite of Eris 24.2.4 - Music, Effects, and increased difficulty!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
