Rite of Eris update for 6 February 2024

Rite of Eris 24.2.4 - Music, Effects, and increased difficulty!

Build 13375320

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased enemy difficulty. Number of enemies scales based on wave number.
  • Enemy HP scales to player level.
  • Keyboard camera controls added.
  • 10+ new music tracks.
  • Enemy hit effects (enemies flash when taking damage).
  • New control/instructions UI.
  • Moved some graphics settings.

