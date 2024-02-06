 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Million Monster Militia update for 6 February 2024

Hotfix v0.095B

Share · View all patches · Build 13375150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🛠 Hotfix 0.095B is live!

We've squashed a pesky bug that was messing up how big numbers looked in several spots:

  • Boss Intro Health Number
  • Gameplay Boss Health Number
  • Boss Damage Number
  • Unit Damage Number
  • Hover Damage Number
  • Info Panel Damage Number
  • Your Militia Damage Number
  • Your Militia Total Damage Number

Turns out, tracking down these number display glitches organically is not easy, since ya know, lots of numbers.

Stumbled upon another one? Snap a screenshot and hit us up. Big thanks for helping us keep the game smooth and bug-free! 🙏

Changed files in this update

Depot 2358771 Depot 2358771
  • Loading history…
Depot 2358772 Depot 2358772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link