Hotfix v0.095B

🛠 Hotfix 0.095B is live!

We've squashed a pesky bug that was messing up how big numbers looked in several spots:

Boss Intro Health Number

Gameplay Boss Health Number

Boss Damage Number

Unit Damage Number

Hover Damage Number

Info Panel Damage Number

Your Militia Damage Number

Your Militia Total Damage Number

Turns out, tracking down these number display glitches organically is not easy, since ya know, lots of numbers.

Stumbled upon another one? Snap a screenshot and hit us up. Big thanks for helping us keep the game smooth and bug-free! 🙏