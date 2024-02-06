Hotfix v0.095B

🛠 Hotfix 0.095B is live!
We've squashed a pesky bug that was messing up how big numbers looked in several spots:
- Boss Intro Health Number
- Gameplay Boss Health Number
- Boss Damage Number
- Unit Damage Number
- Hover Damage Number
- Info Panel Damage Number
- Your Militia Damage Number
- Your Militia Total Damage Number
Turns out, tracking down these number display glitches organically is not easy, since ya know, lots of numbers.
Stumbled upon another one? Snap a screenshot and hit us up. Big thanks for helping us keep the game smooth and bug-free! 🙏
