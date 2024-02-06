Patch Notes - v1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13375127 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 21:06:06 UTC by Wendy

The Year of the Dragon is upon us!

Today's patch brings the Lunar New Year update! We've included some goodies in this relatively small content update, but nonetheless we hope you enjoy it!

Below we've included the full patch notes for this event, so go ahead and read on!

General:

Further Internal Optimization: We've managed to make a few more optimization updates to the game's internal structure, further decreasing the game's overall size, which you might notice after this update's small patch size.

Free Cosmetics: Grab a free costume in the shop which will be in rotation until the event concludes, so be sure to grab it while supplies last!

Lunar New Year: From February 6 to February 20, explore the beautiful cherry blossom landscape that has entered Fortune's map and celebrate with the New Year together with us!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed some more cosmetic issues

Fixed an issue where the Lobby screen wouldn't properly show in some occurrences

Know Bugs: