Hotfix for 05-02-24

Some players reported some critical issues with the latest update, which have been hopefully fixed in this update.
This update also adds a small amount of new content
Changes
- Added Darkness Crossbow and Upgradable Servant card art
- Added Quick Draft Mode, where you pick exactly 30 cards instead of the typical 58
- Added Simple Draft Mode, where you pick among 3 cards until you have exactly 30 cards
- Added support for customizing draft rules
- Fixed tutorials not starting
- Fixed several other bugs
Changed files in this update