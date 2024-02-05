 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 5 February 2024

Hotfix for 05-02-24

Build 13375107 · Last edited by Wendy

Some players reported some critical issues with the latest update, which have been hopefully fixed in this update.

This update also adds a small amount of new content

Changes

  • Added Darkness Crossbow and Upgradable Servant card art
  • Added Quick Draft Mode, where you pick exactly 30 cards instead of the typical 58
  • Added Simple Draft Mode, where you pick among 3 cards until you have exactly 30 cards
  • Added support for customizing draft rules
  • Fixed tutorials not starting
  • Fixed several other bugs

