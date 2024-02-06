 Skip to content

Dark is the Void update for 6 February 2024

Patch 1.01c -- More cosmetic improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 13375019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an overlay displaying the name of the zone and some flavor text when you change zones
  • Improved visual acuity of in-battle menus; these also now fade slightly when an ability is unable to be used

