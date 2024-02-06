- Added an overlay displaying the name of the zone and some flavor text when you change zones
- Improved visual acuity of in-battle menus; these also now fade slightly when an ability is unable to be used
Dark is the Void update for 6 February 2024
Patch 1.01c -- More cosmetic improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
