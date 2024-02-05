 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Day | Demo update for 5 February 2024

[ Major Update ]: Bugfixing / Additions / Improvements (0.0.0.04)

Share · View all patches · Build 13374790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

( Bug-Fixes )

  • Fixed the bug that would cause the entire UI to disappear if you typed H within any chat box in the Islander Creator.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the controls for the Islander Creator to disappear if you used the left menu's arrows to switch to another page.

( Additions/Improvements )

[ Minor ]

  • Fredrick is now on the title screen!
  • You'll now know which tab you're on in the Room Editor's furniture menu.
  • Pressing H while in the Islander Creator will now hide your UI, which is better for taking screenshots/viewing your whole islander.
  • Added 2 buttons to the makeup control screen so that you can loop around from beginning to end to beginning again.
  • Added the outline back to the furniture shown in the top-left when you're editing said furniture.

[ Major ]

  • Patreon VIP members can now play the full version of New Day by following the instructions via the Patreon page.
  • You can now duplicate the furniture in the Room Editor.
  • Added a dining chair, a new crib, a basin, paintings, and a fridge to the Room Editor.
  • Added a new type of hairstyle inspired from the movie series "Trolls".
  • Pressing R while moving furniture in the Room Editor will snap said furniture to a 30° angle.
  • Added a menu that shows the controls in the Room Editor.
  • Added hex coloring for the furniture in the Room Editor.
  • Added hex color editing to the skintone in the Islander Creator.
  • Added hex color editing to the hairstyles in the Islander Creator.
  • Added 2 new buttons to the makeup creator that allow you to close your islander's eyes and mouth.
  • Whilst you're in grid mode in the Room Editor, you can press Up Arrow and Down Arrow to move furniture up/down on a grid basis.
  • You can now use the scroll wheel to move forwards/backwards in the Room Editor.
  • Removed a certain makeup piece that resembled a symbol that was not intended to be in the game.
  • Removed the ghost in the Room Editor.
  • Shrunk some Room Editor items, such as the stove, because they were previously too large.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2773181 Depot 2773181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link