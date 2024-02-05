[ Major Update ]: Bugfixing / Additions / Improvements (0.0.0.04)

( Bug-Fixes )
- Fixed the bug that would cause the entire UI to disappear if you typed H within any chat box in the Islander Creator.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the controls for the Islander Creator to disappear if you used the left menu's arrows to switch to another page.
( Additions/Improvements )
[ Minor ]
- Fredrick is now on the title screen!
- You'll now know which tab you're on in the Room Editor's furniture menu.
- Pressing H while in the Islander Creator will now hide your UI, which is better for taking screenshots/viewing your whole islander.
- Added 2 buttons to the makeup control screen so that you can loop around from beginning to end to beginning again.
- Added the outline back to the furniture shown in the top-left when you're editing said furniture.
[ Major ]
- Patreon VIP members can now play the full version of New Day by following the instructions via the Patreon page.
- You can now duplicate the furniture in the Room Editor.
- Added a dining chair, a new crib, a basin, paintings, and a fridge to the Room Editor.
- Added a new type of hairstyle inspired from the movie series "Trolls".
- Pressing R while moving furniture in the Room Editor will snap said furniture to a 30° angle.
- Added a menu that shows the controls in the Room Editor.
- Added hex coloring for the furniture in the Room Editor.
- Added hex color editing to the skintone in the Islander Creator.
- Added hex color editing to the hairstyles in the Islander Creator.
- Added 2 new buttons to the makeup creator that allow you to close your islander's eyes and mouth.
- Whilst you're in grid mode in the Room Editor, you can press Up Arrow and Down Arrow to move furniture up/down on a grid basis.
- You can now use the scroll wheel to move forwards/backwards in the Room Editor.
- Removed a certain makeup piece that resembled a symbol that was not intended to be in the game.
- Removed the ghost in the Room Editor.
- Shrunk some Room Editor items, such as the stove, because they were previously too large.
