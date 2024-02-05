 Skip to content

Inverse Ninjas VS. The Public Domain update for 5 February 2024

DAN BACKSLIDE sneaks his unsavory self into INVERSE NINJAS

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next character has made his sly and undignified appearance in Inverse Ninjas VS. The Public Domain!

This is going to be a fairly small update compared to what we've got coming up, but might as well have some fun with it!

Character modding has been added to the game, there will be a pinned post in the community tab on how to get started there, and if you'd like to get your hands on the Evil Sherlock mod, then click here until Nexus Mods stops being Nexus Mods and publishes the mod properly! https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/v6ybvc8x7iiah8p754m11/EvilSherlockMod.zip?rlkey=rqthnmsv0er2aibfrfjzbsfeh&dl=0

Otherwise - These are the major additions:

New character: Dan Backslide
New weapon: Wrench
New stage: Mt. Tarius (artistically incompatible with the rest of the game, but hey, let's have some fun)
New pause menu music
Character modding
New suite of character palette swaps

