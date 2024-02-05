DAN BACKSLIDE sneaks his unsavory self into INVERSE NINJAS

The next character has made his sly and undignified appearance in Inverse Ninjas VS. The Public Domain!

This is going to be a fairly small update compared to what we've got coming up, but might as well have some fun with it!

Character modding has been added to the game, there will be a pinned post in the community tab on how to get started there, and if you'd like to get your hands on the Evil Sherlock mod, then click here until Nexus Mods stops being Nexus Mods and publishes the mod properly! https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/v6ybvc8x7iiah8p754m11/EvilSherlockMod.zip?rlkey=rqthnmsv0er2aibfrfjzbsfeh&dl=0

Otherwise - These are the major additions:

New character: Dan Backslide

New weapon: Wrench

New stage: Mt. Tarius (artistically incompatible with the rest of the game, but hey, let's have some fun)

New pause menu music

Character modding

New suite of character palette swaps