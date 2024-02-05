Testing Branch Updated to "Pre 6.0 alpha 0.0.8"

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I am continuing to find and repair issues with the game. I plan to do this a lot before I start adding new features.

Trade Issues

There were a couple bugs when buying and selling to merchants. Prices were not calculated correctly when selling, and weapons were not priced correctly when buying.

I also changed the "price" to "n/a" whenever the player is not actually dealing with a merchant, as that was just a bit confusing.

Sonic Cannon

I have once again fixed the sonic cannon. It works as of the moment I am writing this. I cannot guarantee it will work by the time you try it.