Patch Notes - 2/5/2024

Bugs
- Coward should no longer alter Rarity or Type when upgraded. Instead, if there are no available items, he will start giving items you already have.
- Seal of Arrogance no longer shows the wrong help text
- Balor Mask now properly spreads fire between enemies, the distance scales, and will no longer kill you or your allies.
- Seeking projectiles now work on the Boss
- Fixed interaction between Ice Shards and Projectile Forks
- The Ice Pillars from the Black Ice Charm now properly emit shards of ice
- Clicking Continue Journey multiple times no longer loads the game multiple times
- Resource/Interact prompts are hidden on death
Balance
- Execution Chance on Executioner’s Axe has been lowered
- Damage Gain on the Deadeye bow now scales
- Increased Damage Gain on Avalanche Gloves
- Potion Effect stat no longer applies to Blessings/Curses (but don’t worry, Mystic farmers…)
- Rune of the Phoenix is now Unique
- Links of Carnage is now additive with attack count, not multiplicative
- The Innocent and The Exile no longer drop common rarity items
- Reduced forks from mirrored locket
- Mirrored Locket damage now scales
- Dying adds significantly more Despair
- Improved scaling on the Harlot’s Amulet (Evarika)
- Projectile Fork Depth capped to 3
- Ice Pillars produce fewer, but more damaging ice shards
- Test of Might will no longer drop Common items
Misc.
- Forge now shows stat upgrades for melded items
- Small numbers of stragglers in a level will be automatically killed (I will keep tuning things to prevent backtracking to find that one last enemy)
- Fix typo in Monsters Guide
- The Campfire now provides a blessing
- Embers can now be combined at the forge, increasing their quality. Tier 5 will roll over into a higher rarity Ember
- Training Dummy replaced with Malingerer
- Destitute will now respond differently after you rob him
- Power is now represented with a Green color
Additions
- 1 new Rune
- 1 new Book
- 1 new Glove
