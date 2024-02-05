 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into the Necrovale update for 5 February 2024

Patch Notes - 2/5/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13374692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Coward should no longer alter Rarity or Type when upgraded. Instead, if there are no available items, he will start giving items you already have.
  • Seal of Arrogance no longer shows the wrong help text
  • Balor Mask now properly spreads fire between enemies, the distance scales, and will no longer kill you or your allies.
  • Seeking projectiles now work on the Boss
  • Fixed interaction between Ice Shards and Projectile Forks
  • The Ice Pillars from the Black Ice Charm now properly emit shards of ice
  • Clicking Continue Journey multiple times no longer loads the game multiple times
  • Resource/Interact prompts are hidden on death

Balance

  • Execution Chance on Executioner’s Axe has been lowered
  • Damage Gain on the Deadeye bow now scales
  • Increased Damage Gain on Avalanche Gloves
  • Potion Effect stat no longer applies to Blessings/Curses (but don’t worry, Mystic farmers…)
  • Rune of the Phoenix is now Unique
  • Links of Carnage is now additive with attack count, not multiplicative
  • The Innocent and The Exile no longer drop common rarity items
  • Reduced forks from mirrored locket
  • Mirrored Locket damage now scales
  • Dying adds significantly more Despair
  • Improved scaling on the Harlot’s Amulet (Evarika)
  • Projectile Fork Depth capped to 3
  • Ice Pillars produce fewer, but more damaging ice shards
  • Test of Might will no longer drop Common items

Misc.

  • Forge now shows stat upgrades for melded items
  • Small numbers of stragglers in a level will be automatically killed (I will keep tuning things to prevent backtracking to find that one last enemy)
  • Fix typo in Monsters Guide
  • The Campfire now provides a blessing
  • Embers can now be combined at the forge, increasing their quality. Tier 5 will roll over into a higher rarity Ember
  • Training Dummy replaced with Malingerer
  • Destitute will now respond differently after you rob him
  • Power is now represented with a Green color

Additions

  • 1 new Rune
  • 1 new Book
  • 1 new Glove

Changed files in this update

Depot 1717091 Depot 1717091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link