Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition update for 5 February 2024

Server Maintenance - Wednesday, February 7

Share · View all patches · Build 13374668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

WHAT: Server Maintenance (Matchmaking Servers)
WHEN: Wednesday, February 7 @ 2:00p PT / 5:00p ET / 22:00 UTC (Countdown)
EST. DOWNTIME: 1-2 HOURS

GAMES & PLATFORMS IMPACTED
OBJECTIVES
  • Routine server updates and maintenance.
DETAILS

This coming Wednesday, February 7th, the platform team will be taking the multiplayer servers down for regular maintenance. Please note:

  • Ranked matchmaking will disabled exactly one hour before the maintenance window to prevent disruption to newly-formed matches.

  • Any matches still in progress at the start of the maintenance window will be disrupted when it begins.

  • DURING THE MAINTENANCE WINDOW, YOU WILL STILL BE ABLE TO LAUNCH THE GAME, BUT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO MATCHMAKE OR ACCESS ANY ONLINE FEATURES.

To prevent any interruptions, we recommend wrapping up any games at least 10 minutes before the maintenance window. The downtime is expected to last between 1 and 2 hours. You can watch this thread with any changes to the schedule as they arise, as well as the all-clear when the maintenance is complete.

Thank you for your patience!

