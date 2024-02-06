Huge Refactoring for Co-op (preperatives only) and improvements + new guns & map

V2.9

✅ 0 - Fix Emissive Saber kill enemies

✅ 1 - Fix hitmarkers replication

✅ 2 - Player camera shake replication

✅ 3 - Update button menu styles and fix 'Reset' buttons positions

✅ 4 - Grenade kill replication

✅ 5 - MPS_Drones replication damage (HUD), same as grenade issue

✅ 6 - Partially fixed (improved but not perfect) closing multiplayer session

✅ 7 - Multiplayer main menu interface updates like logs and table of sessions

✅ 8 - GameOver Multiplayer

🟩 9 - Flying Bike MP

✅ 10 - Fix MP arms replication visibilty

✅ 11 - Fix PG1 gun arms overlapping camera (FOV)

✅ 12 - Fix - Remove Sprint while aiming

✅ 13 - Fix buttons on EndGame screen (win/loose)

✅ 14 - Temporary added a gun for character for MP

🟩 15 - Fix smoothness client character animation while sprinting

✅ 16 - Fix landscape texture packaged game

✅ 17 - Re-added gun fire animation after refactoring

✅ 18 - Optimizing Room level

✅ 19 - Added a Spectating Manager

✅ 20 - Refactoring health system for player

✅ 21 - Drone detection reduced tik calculations for CPU improvment

✅ 22 - Fix players "HitDirection" replication

✅ 23 - Add Gun Screen Attachment

✅ 24 - Client Computer Interactions

✅ 25 - Added Brightness Slider Option

✅ 26 - Fix Host stops sprinting when client shoots

✅ 27 - Fix some perks not rotating

✅ 28 - Fix Guns Replication (ammo system, shoot and Animation authorities)

✅ 29 - Added new weapon Shotty V2 as Easter Egg

✅ 30 - Fix MP grabbing perk authority

✅ 31 - New Easter Egg Dual Gun Banana