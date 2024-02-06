Huge Refactoring for Co-op (preperatives only) and improvements + new guns & map

V2.9
✅ 0 - Fix Emissive Saber kill enemies
✅ 1 - Fix hitmarkers replication
✅ 2 - Player camera shake replication
✅ 3 - Update button menu styles and fix 'Reset' buttons positions
✅ 4 - Grenade kill replication
✅ 5 - MPS_Drones replication damage (HUD), same as grenade issue
✅ 6 - Partially fixed (improved but not perfect) closing multiplayer session
✅ 7 - Multiplayer main menu interface updates like logs and table of sessions
✅ 8 - GameOver Multiplayer
🟩 9 - Flying Bike MP
✅ 10 - Fix MP arms replication visibilty
✅ 11 - Fix PG1 gun arms overlapping camera (FOV)
✅ 12 - Fix - Remove Sprint while aiming
✅ 13 - Fix buttons on EndGame screen (win/loose)
✅ 14 - Temporary added a gun for character for MP
🟩 15 - Fix smoothness client character animation while sprinting
✅ 16 - Fix landscape texture packaged game
✅ 17 - Re-added gun fire animation after refactoring
✅ 18 - Optimizing Room level
✅ 19 - Added a Spectating Manager
✅ 20 - Refactoring health system for player
✅ 21 - Drone detection reduced tik calculations for CPU improvment
✅ 22 - Fix players "HitDirection" replication
✅ 23 - Add Gun Screen Attachment
✅ 24 - Client Computer Interactions
✅ 25 - Added Brightness Slider Option
✅ 26 - Fix Host stops sprinting when client shoots
✅ 27 - Fix some perks not rotating
✅ 28 - Fix Guns Replication (ammo system, shoot and Animation authorities)
✅ 29 - Added new weapon Shotty V2 as Easter Egg
✅ 30 - Fix MP grabbing perk authority
✅ 31 - New Easter Egg Dual Gun Banana
