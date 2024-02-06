Patch R.1.1.49 - 02/06/2024 Investigator Buff!

Hey Townies!
This patch includes some changes to the Investigator including an update to how the Blood mechanic works, and a new ability called Percept!
Role Balance
• Investigator can now find Blood on a player if that player has attacked anyone at any time in the game.
• Investigator now has a special ability toggle for Perception.
• Perception will show an Investigator any Evil roles that visits their target.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed a bug where Prosecuting an Executioner target would end the voting phase.
• Fixed a bug where an Executioner target being hung in a Tribunal would end the voting phase.
• All players during a Tribunal are now considered guilty voters for Jester.
• Shroud will now correctly remember that it was Shrouding on following nights.
Improvements
• The Investigator's role card has been updated to reflect the changes to the Blood mechanic, and include the new Percept ability.
• The Investigate, Blood, and No Blood keywords have been updated to reflect the Investigator changes.
• Added Percept keyword explaining how the Investigators new Percept ability works.
• Removed VIP from game mode list.
• Added VIP to the rotating game mode list.
• Removed Secret Killers from the rotating game mode list due to Secret Killers being mod for Ranked.
