Patch R.1.1.49 - 02/06/2024 Investigator Buff!

Hey Townies!

This patch includes some changes to the Investigator including an update to how the Blood mechanic works, and a new ability called Percept!

Role Balance

• Investigator can now find Blood on a player if that player has attacked anyone at any time in the game.

• Investigator now has a special ability toggle for Perception.

• Perception will show an Investigator any Evil roles that visits their target.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug where Prosecuting an Executioner target would end the voting phase.

• Fixed a bug where an Executioner target being hung in a Tribunal would end the voting phase.

• All players during a Tribunal are now considered guilty voters for Jester.

• Shroud will now correctly remember that it was Shrouding on following nights.

Improvements

• The Investigator's role card has been updated to reflect the changes to the Blood mechanic, and include the new Percept ability.

• The Investigate, Blood, and No Blood keywords have been updated to reflect the Investigator changes.

• Added Percept keyword explaining how the Investigators new Percept ability works.

• Removed VIP from game mode list.

• Added VIP to the rotating game mode list.

• Removed Secret Killers from the rotating game mode list due to Secret Killers being mod for Ranked.