 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Town of Salem 2 update for 6 February 2024

Patch R.1.1.49 - 02/06/2024 Investigator Buff!

Share · View all patches · Build 13374443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Townies!

This patch includes some changes to the Investigator including an update to how the Blood mechanic works, and a new ability called Percept!

Role Balance
• Investigator can now find Blood on a player if that player has attacked anyone at any time in the game.
• Investigator now has a special ability toggle for Perception.
• Perception will show an Investigator any Evil roles that visits their target.

Bug Fixes
• Fixed a bug where Prosecuting an Executioner target would end the voting phase.
• Fixed a bug where an Executioner target being hung in a Tribunal would end the voting phase.
• All players during a Tribunal are now considered guilty voters for Jester.
• Shroud will now correctly remember that it was Shrouding on following nights.

Improvements
• The Investigator's role card has been updated to reflect the changes to the Blood mechanic, and include the new Percept ability.
• The Investigate, Blood, and No Blood keywords have been updated to reflect the Investigator changes.
• Added Percept keyword explaining how the Investigators new Percept ability works.
• Removed VIP from game mode list.
• Added VIP to the rotating game mode list.
• Removed Secret Killers from the rotating game mode list due to Secret Killers being mod for Ranked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140511 Depot 2140511
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140512 Depot 2140512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link