Path 0.1.3.9

Playtest update that includes various bug fixes and features revised from feedback at MAGFest 2024 in Washington D.C. This includes the rogue-like mode that is considered to be a core feature of the single player mode.
Notes:
- Cleaned up main menu to no longer have entry to levels that do not work.
- Reorganized main menu to separate single player and multiplayer (rather than local and online)
- Added rogue-like "I-95" entry point to single player menu
- Added a lot of necessary collision to maps
- Created visuals for multiple upgrades/attachments to cars
Changed files in this update