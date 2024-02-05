 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wreckage Playtest update for 5 February 2024

Path 0.1.3.9

Share · View all patches · Build 13374427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Playtest update that includes various bug fixes and features revised from feedback at MAGFest 2024 in Washington D.C. This includes the rogue-like mode that is considered to be a core feature of the single player mode.

Notes:

  • Cleaned up main menu to no longer have entry to levels that do not work.
  • Reorganized main menu to separate single player and multiplayer (rather than local and online)
  • Added rogue-like "I-95" entry point to single player menu
  • Added a lot of necessary collision to maps
  • Created visuals for multiple upgrades/attachments to cars

Changed files in this update

Depot 2519951 Depot 2519951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link