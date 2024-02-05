Update v0.8.18 is LIVE!

Hey riders! We're thrilled to announce the latest updates to DownhillVR, filled with exciting new challenge track, a lot of improvements and important fixes to ensure your virtual mountain biking experience is better than ever.

🆕 New Content

New Speedy Track: Brace yourself for the 5th Speedy challenge track, "Lean To The Twist." Experience adrenaline-inducing speed with smooth turns to keep your heart racing.

🕹️ Enhancements

Leaderboards on Finish: The finish screen now features a leaderboard button, giving you immediate access to track time leaderboards. See how you stack up against other riders without having to navigate back to the main menu.

⚙️ Improvements

Fences Collision Physics: Fences have been reworked to be more bouncy, enhancing collision realism and adding an extra layer of excitement to your rides.

Fences have been reworked to be more bouncy, enhancing collision realism and adding an extra layer of excitement to your rides. Sweeping Coaster Challenge Trophy Times: The bronze time for the 1st Speedy challenge track has been updated, making it easier for you to progress to subsequent challenges.

The bronze time for the 1st Speedy challenge track has been updated, making it easier for you to progress to subsequent challenges. Enhanced Environment & Visuals: We've improved tree shadows, optimized foliage, and fine-tuned the lighting to create more immersive environments that will captivate you with every ride.

We've improved tree shadows, optimized foliage, and fine-tuned the lighting to create more immersive environments that will captivate you with every ride. Performance Optimizations: Enjoy smoother rides thanks to a variety of performance enhancements, including upgraded tree materials, optimized shadow resolutions, and more efficient static lighting across all maps.

Enjoy smoother rides thanks to a variety of performance enhancements, including upgraded tree materials, optimized shadow resolutions, and more efficient static lighting across all maps. Sunset Condition Adjustment: The sunset lighting has been adjusted to slightly reduce brightness, creating a more pleasant and realistic evening riding experience.

The sunset lighting has been adjusted to slightly reduce brightness, creating a more pleasant and realistic evening riding experience. Size Reduction Efforts: We've taken steps to reduce the game size following the last update's bloating, and we're committed to further optimizations to keep the game as compact as possible.

🛠️ Bug Fixes

Shadow Fixes: We've addressed the shadow issues with bushes, ensuring a more coherent visual experience.

We've addressed the shadow issues with bushes, ensuring a more coherent visual experience. Horizon Fine-Tuning: The horizon has been simplified for a cleaner and more immersive visual experience, enhancing your sense of depth and space as you ride.

The horizon has been simplified for a cleaner and more immersive visual experience, enhancing your sense of depth and space as you ride. Optimized Cave and Stadium: We've optimized the cave and stadium surroundings in Challenges for a more seamless experience, ensuring better performance and smoother rides.

We've optimized the cave and stadium surroundings in Challenges for a more seamless experience, ensuring better performance and smoother rides. PSO Caching Fix: Addressed an issue with Pipeline State Object (PSO) caching to enhance overall game performance and reduce stuttering.

Addressed an issue with Pipeline State Object (PSO) caching to enhance overall game performance and reduce stuttering. Steam Leaderboards Loading: Resolved a problem that caused increasingly longer load times from the Steam Leaderboards after each ride, improving your post-ride experience.

We're excited for you to experience these updates and continue your thrilling rides in DownhillVR. Your feedback is crucial to us, so let us know your thoughts on the new features and improvements.

Enjoy your ride! 🚵‍♀️