Gameplay and Visual changes (and More)

Lobby Shops Sprites remade

Speed changes :

-Permanent upgrades are stronger

-Dungeons upgrades are weaker

-You can see your speed bonus in the lobby permanent upgrades

-You can see your crystals in the lobby when you buy

New gameplay mechanic :

All mobs (except bosses) drop food on the floor that can be picked up to heal hp but there are no heal shops in the dungeons (drop rate is 25% and gives 20% of max hp back).

Money is only available in the first dungeon and will be removed for the next patch when keys will be obtained by another way in the first dungeon

Changed some UI on the TitleScreen to be more clear

Fixed some typos !

Bug fix :

-the last quest where not being blacked out when cleared

-the bats in the last dungeon and endless were Elite Bats instead

-Hp bar would have weird text position

-Multiclic would have weird damage indicators

-and some more I fixed but forgot :O

Incomming :

-New UI

-Animations for the shops

-Changes in the first dungeon

-Overall QoL improvements

Thanks for the feedbacks it always helps to improve the game !