Shades Of Rayna update for 5 February 2024

Patch Notes 0.8.1.3

Patch Notes 0.8.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.1.3 (02/06/2024)

-Fixed the problem with Lasher's Guardian passive.
-Fixed the hit count on Lasher's Guardian passive to be 10, not 5.
-Fixed the problem where selected keystone image were changing after completing a node in layout.
-Fixed the problem where Bounty Hunter quests didn't work properly on Outskirts and Eternal Bridge.
-Fixed the problem with Nyrthan's loot drops.
-Fixed the problem where you weren't able to take Bounty Hunter quests.
-Fixed the problem with wrong skill cooldowns in base.
-Fixed the problem with reopening Underworld on dead screen.
-Fixed the problem where Map Mods were active on Underworld.

PS: Lasher's grand relics won't be dropping until the next patch.

