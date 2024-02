Hey folks,

A little build update to help with the... (sigh) inability to type 'E'. Don't ask.

Oh, and while I was there I COMPLETELY REVAMPED ALL THE RESISTANCE CODE.

You'll no longer 'naturally' lose status effects while those status effects are being applied.

This means that if you have something that gives you 90% resistance, you won't become immune (due to the 'natural' reduction). Enjoy?