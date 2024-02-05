Update Demo Neo Fest

Hello everyone,

Today, on the occasion of Steam Next Fest, we present the patch note 0.1.19 for Appearances.

We've worked on several things, including: a voice cast for Suzy, optimization to ensure better stability, new content, and more!

Disclamer:

The game is currently under development, some bugs may occur. To learn more about the progress of the game, feel free to join us on our networks. https://linktr.ee/eluhimsstudio.

Patch note 0.1.19:

+Ui Removed from zoomed objects

+Steam achievements

+New voice cast for Suzy

+Added and Mixed sound design

+Fixe radio attenuation

+Reworked riddles

+Increased Sury's size

+Fixe the end cutscene

+Fixed minor bugs

+Reworked global lightning in the villa

+Optimization

+Modified 3D assets for Riddles

+Roworked collision in all levels

+Reworked Post-process

+New content added and more

Thanks for all you support, you're awesome, and have a nice Steam Next Fest !