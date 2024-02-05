Update Demo Neo Fest

Hello everyone,
Today, on the occasion of Steam Next Fest, we present the patch note 0.1.19 for Appearances.
We've worked on several things, including: a voice cast for Suzy, optimization to ensure better stability, new content, and more!
Disclamer:
The game is currently under development, some bugs may occur. To learn more about the progress of the game, feel free to join us on our networks. https://linktr.ee/eluhimsstudio.
Patch note 0.1.19:
+Ui Removed from zoomed objects
+Steam achievements
+New voice cast for Suzy
+Added and Mixed sound design
+Fixe radio attenuation
+Reworked riddles
+Increased Sury's size
+Fixe the end cutscene
+Fixed minor bugs
+Reworked global lightning in the villa
+Optimization
+Modified 3D assets for Riddles
+Roworked collision in all levels
+Reworked Post-process
+New content added and more
Thanks for all you support, you're awesome, and have a nice Steam Next Fest !
