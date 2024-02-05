 Skip to content

Appearances update for 5 February 2024

Update Demo Neo Fest

Update Demo Neo Fest

Share · View all patches · Build 13374112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Today, on the occasion of Steam Next Fest, we present the patch note 0.1.19 for Appearances.

We've worked on several things, including: a voice cast for Suzy, optimization to ensure better stability, new content, and more!

Disclamer:

The game is currently under development, some bugs may occur. To learn more about the progress of the game, feel free to join us on our networks. https://linktr.ee/eluhimsstudio.

Patch note 0.1.19:

+Ui Removed from zoomed objects
+Steam achievements
+New voice cast for Suzy
+Added and Mixed sound design
+Fixe radio attenuation
+Reworked riddles
+Increased Sury's size
+Fixe the end cutscene
+Fixed minor bugs
+Reworked global lightning in the villa
+Optimization
+Modified 3D assets for Riddles
+Roworked collision in all levels
+Reworked Post-process
+New content added and more

Thanks for all you support, you're awesome, and have a nice Steam Next Fest !

