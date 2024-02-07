Patch Notes - Feb 06, 2024

PLEASE NOTE: If you haven’t updated your game yet, get the latest in the App Store!

ART & VISUAL EFFECTS

* Refinements to all Albums UI visuals and animations

The following cards now have Visual FX Silver Samurai Psylocke X-23 Bucky Barnes



AUDIO

* The following cards now have Sound FX: * Silver Samurai

X-23

This week is a light set of balance and functionality changes. While you're seeing these updates in February, they were actually developed in early January on a compressed schedule in the wake of the holiday season.

* **Omega Red** * **[Old]** 4/5 - **Ongoing: **If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.

[New] 4/5 - Ongoing: If you're winning here, +3 Power to other locations.

Omega Red has been on our list to improve for a while. This rework seeks to simplify the overall function of the card and push on the novelty of its ability to always affect two locations, even when not played in the middle. The incentives are the same–pile your Power onto Omega Red's location–just a stronger and more elegant execution.

Beast [Old] 3/4 - On Reveal: Return your other cards here to your hand. Give them -1 Cost.

[New] 2/2 - On Reveal: Return your other cards here to your hand. They cost 1 less next turn.

Beast has been a design constraint, as it strengthens 1-Cost cards in two different ways and plays powerfully with other effects, like Falcon. Previously, we addressed that by moving Beast from 2/2 to 3/4, which was effective for a time. However, today we're trading that change back to get a more efficient Beast with a time-sensitive discount that better suits the card’s Cost. We still want Beast to be a strong card, and we're optimistic this is overall a mostly "sideways" change for him.Moving forward, we expect to look at temporary Cost reductions a little more often to create similar exciting gameplay that "cheats" Energy without pushing as much of the strength into repeated use or a turn 6 flood of cards.

Helicarrier [Old] 6/10 - When you discard this, add 3 random cards to your hand.

[New] 6/10 - When you discard this, fill your hand with random cards.

Helicarrier hasn't really found an identity in the game, as the effect is awkward to navigate for decks based on discard or Devil Dinosaur (and using both gets even weirder). We're taking the limiter off here to see if an uncapped Helicarrier improves the reward enough to make this a quest worth going on for some decks. At a minimum, Helicarrier should be more exciting to discard now!

Bug Fixes

Card Logic Fixes in 24.x

* Skaar should no longer get multiple cost reductions from Wave

VFX & SFX Fixes in 24.x

* Uatu’s VFX should be restored and his interaction with Deep Space should be properly fixed

Cards targeted by Annihilus should no longer occasionally disappear when he’s staged

Other Fixes in 24.x

* Fixed a localization issue that caused Chinese, Japanese, and Korean fonts to display incorrectly

Krakoa’s location text should now properly render when hovering cards over the location after it’s been triggered

The top of the Deck Edit UI should now properly extend to the top of the screen

Longer titles should line-break appropriately during the Matchmaking screen

Create New Deck icon is now displayed correctly at an angle

Swapping between favorited variants while editing a deck should no longer result in that variant being visually duplicated in the deck creator

Token Shop refresh timers should no longer be swapped around

Fixed an issue that caused Shop assets to fail to load for some users

Fixed an issue that caused all owned variants to display within the favorites filter in Collection if you upgraded and did not claim rewards off the collection track

Fixed a localization issue for Conquest Ticket rewards displaying in English for all languages

Resolved a loading issue that prevented assets from loading when tapping on the Spotlight Cache carousel

Fixed a visual issue that would suggest Albums are giving rewards in the wrong order

Album notifications should no longer display behind the Spotlight Cache UI

Fixed a UI issue that prevented the Tap and Hold text from displaying for some buttons that used the function

Addressed a minor UI issue with formatting and spacing of some reward types in Albums

Fixed an issue that could result in Albums being inadvertently Featured when they weren’t intended to be

Cleaned up an exception that was occasionally causing assets on the Collection Track to not load properly

Fixed an issue that caused Sort By to reset to Energy after adding/removing a card while deckbuilding in Collection

Hooked up associated Coal variants for the winter variants for Debrii and Rockslide

Favorite and Equip buttons should no longer overlap cosmetic names and text on some devices

The Sort options for Emotes should no longer refer to them as Cards

When in the “Waiting” state, the End Turn button should no longer blink repeatedly on some devices

PC Fixed Issues in 24.x

* [PC] Card ability text is no longer cut off along the bottom of the Collection screen

[PC] Album progress indicators are now properly centered

Existing Known Issues Fixed

* Spotlight caches should now become available after claiming a spotlight key as an album reward while under CL 500

The asset for some boosters on the Season Pass are now rendering in the proper color

Some VO lines in certain languages are no longer playing at too low of a volume or in the wrong language

Fixed an issue with Russian and French, 4+ digit quantities missing their notation

The mission reward animation should no longer fail to play when you tap to complete missions from the main menu carousel

Newly upgraded infinity variants no longer have some z-fighting or other visual artifacts on the upgrade screen

Lady Deathstrike's thumb is no longer partially obscured at the base and framebreak rarity levels (hooray!)

Fixed some item names in bundles that had too-small fonts or could be cut off in some languages.

The title UI asset should no longer overlap the cardback asset in the cosmetics loadout UI

Fixed an issue that caused the glowing border asset for adding/removing a card from your deck to occasionally layer improperly and show behind other cards

The card asset should no longer obscure various UI elements when being claimed off of the CLTR

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused a miniaturized snapshot of the prior game to be seen when transitioning back to the main menu after a match

The favorites button on the collection screen should no longer be improperly highlighted

The SOLD text after purchasing a bundle should now be the correct size in all languages

Cleaned up some oddities with asset layering for Conquest UI

Spectrum’s VFX for indicating which cards will be impacted by her ability should now be displaying correctly

Existing Known PC Issues Fixed

* [PC] Deck names in the collection screen should no longer overlap

Known Issues List

New Known Issues for Existing Features and Content in 24.x

* After upgrading the client, players may see Albums display as unavailable or locked, this can be resolved by relaunching the app

Spider-Ham’s VFX can occasionally cause an Aw Snap to occur

Set As Favorite not responsive when claiming Album emote rewards

Album reward quantities can sometimes display behind the reward asset

The option to undo all actions won’t display if you tap on the button as a card is still animating into position on the board

The text string for the Mystery S3 card in the Token Shop isn’t localized for all languages

The VFX for a card being upgradable may not be visible upon receiving or purchasing enough credits to upgrade them

The location backgrounds will occasionally be blank when Legion is played on Sinister London

Card details are still visible when converted to Tokens from the Spotlight Cache

Cards may render incorrectly when tilted in the Artist detail view after upgrading

Cards destroyed by Yondu may not always be visible to the Yondu player

The emote and information panels may not be fully rendered properly

The “New” label in the Shop can be occasionally obscured by other assets

Tapping on a card during the Deck Building animation can cause the background to unblur

Seasonal Music may stop playing when changing languages through Settings

Missing background scrim when cancelling a card upgrade from the post-match screen

PC New Known Issues in 24.x

* [PC] After frequently removing or adding cards to deck, the ability to remove a card may become disabled until exiting and re-entering the Deck Edit screen

Existing Known Issues

* A Pig created by Spider-Ham targeting an evolved High Evolutionary card is not considered as having no ability text by things such as Washington D.C.

Card Back assets may not render properly in all areas of the game for some devices

The dropshadow of the title asset on the Cosmetics screen may be misaligned

Shop elements can be interacted with in the background of the Fast Upgrade UI

The “Show” text of the Collection search filter is sometimes vertically misaligned

Some visual artifacts may occur when upgrading cards in post-match

After buying a card from the Token Shop, the other timers may briefly show an incorrect timer

On rare occasions when using the Smart Deck feature the cards won’t render properly and be invisible in the Deck Editor view

Tapping on the same emote multiple times from the Collection will result in the asset not loading in the preview

After tapping on the Clone button on the drop-down menu of a Deck, that drop-down isn’t closed

Player’s can’t play to Super Skrull’s location when an opposing Jean Grey is in play elsewhere

The transition is abrupt and the screen flickers when opting to go view a deck created by the Smart Deck builder from the Collection Track

The “Nevermind” button will return you to the collection screen rather than the card detail view when opting to not make a deck with smart deck builder

There’s a superfluous tab indicator on the new emotes panel that isn’t accessible

Emote assets blink into existence when viewing Album rewards

Clicking on the “Go To Deck” button after using the Smart Deck builder can briefly display the main menu before transitioning properly to deck edit

The edit deck button collider when selecting a deck isn’t large enough making the right side not responsive

Previewing the Infinity border of a variant in the shop and then tapping the purchase button without completing the purchase will prevent previewing other rarities until closing and reopening the card detail view

The arrows for scrolling between rarity previews don’t grey out when there are no more options in either direction

An On Reveal card played before Wong will see an icon in the card detail view that implies it’s affected by Wong when it hasn’t been

Card ability text overlaps the upgrade text when upgrading during post-match

Symbiote VFX for cards being merged by Klyntar flicker briefly as each card is merged

Nico Minoru’s VFX aren’t displaying properly when she’s initially drawn to hand

Occasionally cards drawn from the Mind Stone will flicker briefly in hand

Spotlight Cache preview assets are occasionally failing to load on the main menu carousel

On very rare occasions the Shop button on the navigation bar may become unresponsive (restarting the app should correct this)

The string for “Nowhere to Play” extends outside of the UI panel in Japanese

If you have the S3 claim reward confirmation up at the time that the card timer rolls over, the UI is no longer closable

Attempting to claim multiple rewards from the Collection Level track simultaneously can result in an error occurring

The flare icon for some infinity split cards is occasionally missing its asset and displaying as a white block

Occasional Z-fighting can be seen when card reveals and VFX occur while the player information panels are open

Distorted SFX can occur when scrolling through the CLTR after upgrading a card

Living Tribunal's VFX can repeat if played with certain other cards

Card flare effects aren't playing to full effect

Hulks generated by Gamma Lab show VFX for High Evolutionary but do not receive the updated ability.

VFX associated with High Evolutionary’s evolved cards can occasionally persist after the card or location has been destroyed

The infinity split prompt extends out of frame in Japanese

The pin button persists on the token shop after you’ve claimed that card but does not function

Evolved Shocker’s VFX initially target nothing

[Conquest] Occasionally the exclusive card progress bar doesn’t update appropriately until you’ve switched screens

Missions may not visually update properly when on the missions screen as the timer rolls over

Hard restarting your app in the middle of a Fast Upgrade can cause an error to occur after you’ve restarted necessitating another restart to fix

SFX do not play when retreating on turn 1

It can be hard to add or delete letters in the deck name on Android.

Mysterio’s token doesn’t update appropriately in all views when a using a variant.

Cards in the Fast Upgrade section occasionally show the incorrect art.

Quantum Realm doesn't reduce the power of cards that have their cost and power swapped.

Series 3 Token shop may show duplicate items before it’s rolled through each card..

If you own all Series 4 and 5 cards as well as all Ultimate variants then the token shop will become inaccessible for Series 3 cards as well

Logging out and attempting to sign in via a different method can result in a hang on the Assembling splash

When Scarlet Witch or Reality Stone changes a location to Project Pegasus or Tinkerer's Workshop, this location can trigger two turns.

Corners of cards can appear cut off when tilted during the card detail view

A long delay can occur an indestructible card such as colossus is played on Murderworld

Infinity Stone card descriptions overlap the art assets in Korean

Upgrade button not greyed out when the player doesn’t have enough credits

[Conquest] Repeatedly tapping on screen as you exit Conquest may cause the UI to break and require a restart to fix

If a player immediately restarts the app after fast upgrading a card they may see the upgrade rollback

Mission packs don't refresh if you're looking at them (need to change screens to see them update)

The favorites icon may unintentionally be highlighted when equipping new cosmetics

The “Set as Favorite” UI can become misaligned when swapping between languages

The 20th deck can occasionally be partially obscured by the UI when scrolling through

Occasionally the word “Free” on the daily 50 credits icon can change to a “0”

The currently selected deck may not always be the deck in focus when opening Deck Selection

The “Claimed” banner on the season pass may be misaligned for some levels

The carousel banners for Weekend Missions occasionally show incorrectly as “Season Missions”

The dropdown menu doesn’t move with the deck list as the player scrolls

The losing player’s avatar in Conquest and Friendly battle will occasionally display incorrectly at match end

PC Specific Known Issues

* [PC] Mission progression toast messages can appear in and obscure parts of the Conquest UI