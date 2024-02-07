Patch Notes - Feb 06, 2024

PLEASE NOTE: If you haven’t updated your game yet, get the latest in the App Store!
GENERAL UPDATES
ART & VISUAL EFFECTS
* Refinements to all Albums UI visuals and animations
- The following cards now have Visual FX
- Silver Samurai
- Psylocke
- X-23
- Bucky Barnes
AUDIO
* The following cards now have Sound FX:
* Silver Samurai
- X-23
BALANCE UPDATES
This week is a light set of balance and functionality changes. While you're seeing these updates in February, they were actually developed in early January on a compressed schedule in the wake of the holiday season.
CARD UPDATES
* **Omega Red**
* **[Old]** 4/5 - **Ongoing: **If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.
- [New] 4/5 - Ongoing: If you're winning here, +3 Power to other locations.
Omega Red has been on our list to improve for a while. This rework seeks to simplify the overall function of the card and push on the novelty of its ability to always affect two locations, even when not played in the middle. The incentives are the same–pile your Power onto Omega Red's location–just a stronger and more elegant execution.
- Beast
- [Old] 3/4 - On Reveal: Return your other cards here to your hand. Give them -1 Cost.
- [New] 2/2 - On Reveal: Return your other cards here to your hand. They cost 1 less next turn.
Beast has been a design constraint, as it strengthens 1-Cost cards in two different ways and plays powerfully with other effects, like Falcon. Previously, we addressed that by moving Beast from 2/2 to 3/4, which was effective for a time. However, today we're trading that change back to get a more efficient Beast with a time-sensitive discount that better suits the card’s Cost. We still want Beast to be a strong card, and we're optimistic this is overall a mostly "sideways" change for him.Moving forward, we expect to look at temporary Cost reductions a little more often to create similar exciting gameplay that "cheats" Energy without pushing as much of the strength into repeated use or a turn 6 flood of cards.
- Helicarrier
- [Old] 6/10 - When you discard this, add 3 random cards to your hand.
- [New] 6/10 - When you discard this, fill your hand with random cards.
Helicarrier hasn't really found an identity in the game, as the effect is awkward to navigate for decks based on discard or Devil Dinosaur (and using both gets even weirder). We're taking the limiter off here to see if an uncapped Helicarrier improves the reward enough to make this a quest worth going on for some decks. At a minimum, Helicarrier should be more exciting to discard now!
Bug Fixes
Card Logic Fixes in 24.x
* Skaar should no longer get multiple cost reductions from Wave
VFX & SFX Fixes in 24.x
* Uatu’s VFX should be restored and his interaction with Deep Space should be properly fixed
- Cards targeted by Annihilus should no longer occasionally disappear when he’s staged
Other Fixes in 24.x
* Fixed a localization issue that caused Chinese, Japanese, and Korean fonts to display incorrectly
- Krakoa’s location text should now properly render when hovering cards over the location after it’s been triggered
- The top of the Deck Edit UI should now properly extend to the top of the screen
- Longer titles should line-break appropriately during the Matchmaking screen
- Create New Deck icon is now displayed correctly at an angle
- Swapping between favorited variants while editing a deck should no longer result in that variant being visually duplicated in the deck creator
- Token Shop refresh timers should no longer be swapped around
- Fixed an issue that caused Shop assets to fail to load for some users
- Fixed an issue that caused all owned variants to display within the favorites filter in Collection if you upgraded and did not claim rewards off the collection track
- Fixed a localization issue for Conquest Ticket rewards displaying in English for all languages
- Resolved a loading issue that prevented assets from loading when tapping on the Spotlight Cache carousel
- Fixed a visual issue that would suggest Albums are giving rewards in the wrong order
- Album notifications should no longer display behind the Spotlight Cache UI
- Fixed a UI issue that prevented the Tap and Hold text from displaying for some buttons that used the function
- Addressed a minor UI issue with formatting and spacing of some reward types in Albums
- Fixed an issue that could result in Albums being inadvertently Featured when they weren’t intended to be
- Cleaned up an exception that was occasionally causing assets on the Collection Track to not load properly
- Fixed an issue that caused Sort By to reset to Energy after adding/removing a card while deckbuilding in Collection
- Hooked up associated Coal variants for the winter variants for Debrii and Rockslide
- Favorite and Equip buttons should no longer overlap cosmetic names and text on some devices
- The Sort options for Emotes should no longer refer to them as Cards
- When in the “Waiting” state, the End Turn button should no longer blink repeatedly on some devices
PC Fixed Issues in 24.x
* [PC] Card ability text is no longer cut off along the bottom of the Collection screen
- [PC] Album progress indicators are now properly centered
Existing Known Issues Fixed
* Spotlight caches should now become available after claiming a spotlight key as an album reward while under CL 500
- The asset for some boosters on the Season Pass are now rendering in the proper color
- Some VO lines in certain languages are no longer playing at too low of a volume or in the wrong language
- Fixed an issue with Russian and French, 4+ digit quantities missing their notation
- The mission reward animation should no longer fail to play when you tap to complete missions from the main menu carousel
- Newly upgraded infinity variants no longer have some z-fighting or other visual artifacts on the upgrade screen
- Lady Deathstrike's thumb is no longer partially obscured at the base and framebreak rarity levels (hooray!)
- Fixed some item names in bundles that had too-small fonts or could be cut off in some languages.
- The title UI asset should no longer overlap the cardback asset in the cosmetics loadout UI
- Fixed an issue that caused the glowing border asset for adding/removing a card from your deck to occasionally layer improperly and show behind other cards
- The card asset should no longer obscure various UI elements when being claimed off of the CLTR
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused a miniaturized snapshot of the prior game to be seen when transitioning back to the main menu after a match
- The favorites button on the collection screen should no longer be improperly highlighted
- The SOLD text after purchasing a bundle should now be the correct size in all languages
- Cleaned up some oddities with asset layering for Conquest UI
- Spectrum’s VFX for indicating which cards will be impacted by her ability should now be displaying correctly
Existing Known PC Issues Fixed
* [PC] Deck names in the collection screen should no longer overlap
Known Issues List
New Known Issues for Existing Features and Content in 24.x
* After upgrading the client, players may see Albums display as unavailable or locked, this can be resolved by relaunching the app
- Spider-Ham’s VFX can occasionally cause an Aw Snap to occur
- Set As Favorite not responsive when claiming Album emote rewards
- Album reward quantities can sometimes display behind the reward asset
- The option to undo all actions won’t display if you tap on the button as a card is still animating into position on the board
- The text string for the Mystery S3 card in the Token Shop isn’t localized for all languages
- The VFX for a card being upgradable may not be visible upon receiving or purchasing enough credits to upgrade them
- The location backgrounds will occasionally be blank when Legion is played on Sinister London
- Card details are still visible when converted to Tokens from the Spotlight Cache
- Cards may render incorrectly when tilted in the Artist detail view after upgrading
- Cards destroyed by Yondu may not always be visible to the Yondu player
- The emote and information panels may not be fully rendered properly
- The “New” label in the Shop can be occasionally obscured by other assets
- Tapping on a card during the Deck Building animation can cause the background to unblur
- Seasonal Music may stop playing when changing languages through Settings
- Missing background scrim when cancelling a card upgrade from the post-match screen
PC New Known Issues in 24.x
* [PC] After frequently removing or adding cards to deck, the ability to remove a card may become disabled until exiting and re-entering the Deck Edit screen
Existing Known Issues
* A Pig created by Spider-Ham targeting an evolved High Evolutionary card is not considered as having no ability text by things such as Washington D.C.
- Card Back assets may not render properly in all areas of the game for some devices
- The dropshadow of the title asset on the Cosmetics screen may be misaligned
- Shop elements can be interacted with in the background of the Fast Upgrade UI
- The “Show” text of the Collection search filter is sometimes vertically misaligned
- Some visual artifacts may occur when upgrading cards in post-match
- After buying a card from the Token Shop, the other timers may briefly show an incorrect timer
- On rare occasions when using the Smart Deck feature the cards won’t render properly and be invisible in the Deck Editor view
- Tapping on the same emote multiple times from the Collection will result in the asset not loading in the preview
- After tapping on the Clone button on the drop-down menu of a Deck, that drop-down isn’t closed
- Player’s can’t play to Super Skrull’s location when an opposing Jean Grey is in play elsewhere
- The transition is abrupt and the screen flickers when opting to go view a deck created by the Smart Deck builder from the Collection Track
- The “Nevermind” button will return you to the collection screen rather than the card detail view when opting to not make a deck with smart deck builder
- There’s a superfluous tab indicator on the new emotes panel that isn’t accessible
- Emote assets blink into existence when viewing Album rewards
- Clicking on the “Go To Deck” button after using the Smart Deck builder can briefly display the main menu before transitioning properly to deck edit
- The edit deck button collider when selecting a deck isn’t large enough making the right side not responsive
- Previewing the Infinity border of a variant in the shop and then tapping the purchase button without completing the purchase will prevent previewing other rarities until closing and reopening the card detail view
- The arrows for scrolling between rarity previews don’t grey out when there are no more options in either direction
- An On Reveal card played before Wong will see an icon in the card detail view that implies it’s affected by Wong when it hasn’t been
- Card ability text overlaps the upgrade text when upgrading during post-match
- Symbiote VFX for cards being merged by Klyntar flicker briefly as each card is merged
- Nico Minoru’s VFX aren’t displaying properly when she’s initially drawn to hand
- Occasionally cards drawn from the Mind Stone will flicker briefly in hand
- Spotlight Cache preview assets are occasionally failing to load on the main menu carousel
- On very rare occasions the Shop button on the navigation bar may become unresponsive (restarting the app should correct this)
- The string for “Nowhere to Play” extends outside of the UI panel in Japanese
- If you have the S3 claim reward confirmation up at the time that the card timer rolls over, the UI is no longer closable
- Attempting to claim multiple rewards from the Collection Level track simultaneously can result in an error occurring
- The flare icon for some infinity split cards is occasionally missing its asset and displaying as a white block
- Occasional Z-fighting can be seen when card reveals and VFX occur while the player information panels are open
- Distorted SFX can occur when scrolling through the CLTR after upgrading a card
- Living Tribunal's VFX can repeat if played with certain other cards
- Card flare effects aren't playing to full effect
- Hulks generated by Gamma Lab show VFX for High Evolutionary but do not receive the updated ability.
- VFX associated with High Evolutionary’s evolved cards can occasionally persist after the card or location has been destroyed
- The infinity split prompt extends out of frame in Japanese
- The pin button persists on the token shop after you’ve claimed that card but does not function
- Evolved Shocker’s VFX initially target nothing
- [Conquest] Occasionally the exclusive card progress bar doesn’t update appropriately until you’ve switched screens
- Missions may not visually update properly when on the missions screen as the timer rolls over
- Hard restarting your app in the middle of a Fast Upgrade can cause an error to occur after you’ve restarted necessitating another restart to fix
- SFX do not play when retreating on turn 1
- It can be hard to add or delete letters in the deck name on Android.
- Mysterio’s token doesn’t update appropriately in all views when a using a variant.
- Cards in the Fast Upgrade section occasionally show the incorrect art.
- Quantum Realm doesn't reduce the power of cards that have their cost and power swapped.
- Series 3 Token shop may show duplicate items before it’s rolled through each card..
- If you own all Series 4 and 5 cards as well as all Ultimate variants then the token shop will become inaccessible for Series 3 cards as well
- Logging out and attempting to sign in via a different method can result in a hang on the Assembling splash
- When Scarlet Witch or Reality Stone changes a location to Project Pegasus or Tinkerer's Workshop, this location can trigger two turns.
- Corners of cards can appear cut off when tilted during the card detail view
- A long delay can occur an indestructible card such as colossus is played on Murderworld
- Infinity Stone card descriptions overlap the art assets in Korean
- Upgrade button not greyed out when the player doesn’t have enough credits
- [Conquest] Repeatedly tapping on screen as you exit Conquest may cause the UI to break and require a restart to fix
- If a player immediately restarts the app after fast upgrading a card they may see the upgrade rollback
- Mission packs don't refresh if you're looking at them (need to change screens to see them update)
- The favorites icon may unintentionally be highlighted when equipping new cosmetics
- The “Set as Favorite” UI can become misaligned when swapping between languages
- The 20th deck can occasionally be partially obscured by the UI when scrolling through
- Occasionally the word “Free” on the daily 50 credits icon can change to a “0”
- The currently selected deck may not always be the deck in focus when opening Deck Selection
- The “Claimed” banner on the season pass may be misaligned for some levels
- The carousel banners for Weekend Missions occasionally show incorrectly as “Season Missions”
- The dropdown menu doesn’t move with the deck list as the player scrolls
- The losing player’s avatar in Conquest and Friendly battle will occasionally display incorrectly at match end
PC Specific Known Issues
* [PC] Mission progression toast messages can appear in and obscure parts of the Conquest UI
- [PC] It can be difficult to preview the Spotlight Cache cards from the carousel due to the buttons being too small
- [PC] Toggling between the Deck Edit and Cosmetics tabs of the Collection can result in the Favorites button being incorrectly highlighted
- [PC] Multiple tabs can be highlighted at once if using a touchscreen device
- [PC] The "Never Seen Before" UI can overlap the Retreat UI in Friendly Battles
- [PC] The background assets of the Conquest UI can briefly disappear when transitioning between UI
- [PC] Some UI artifacting can occur at different PC resolutions
- [PC] After toggling between portrait and landscape mode the player is occassionally brought to the Collection screen instead of the Main Menu
- [PC] The season missions tab isn't properly highlighted when accessing the missions UI from the Main Menu
- [PC] Hovering over the emojis in card detail view while in a match highlights the base emoji as well
- [PC] The main menu may flicker briefly when returning to it from other screens
- [PC] The “Swap this Variant into All Decks” UI modal doesn’t always close appropriately
- [PC] The weekly missions reward UI is missing its blur effect
- [PC] Using Fast Upgrade from the Shop can cause some minor but strange UI layering issues with the collection screen
- [PC] Mousewheel scrolling doesn’t work in the gaps between avatars in the Avatar selection screen
- [PC] The loading splash screen briefly displays on screen when completing a purchase from the shop
- [PC] Assets may layer or display oddly at the top of the Collection Track for players who have not unlocked Spotlight Caches
- [PC] The red notification pip may be missing from the Collection Level tab when there are rewards to claim
- [PC] Some cards viewed from the Albums UI are missing their series label
Changed files in this update