Spellbound Survivors update for 5 February 2024

Discount 15% + Localization

5 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Exciting news for our gaming community!

We're happy to announce a limited-time 15% discount on our game on Steam, along with a substantial update that includes localization for 7 new languages:

Japanese / 日本語

Korean / 한국인

Russian / Русский

French / Français

Chinese / 中国人

Portuguese / Português

Arabic / عربي

Thank you all for your patience! Your feedbacks are invaluable, and we’re committed to making our game the best it can be. Thanks to your support, we continue to evolve. Enjoy the game, and happy gaming !

