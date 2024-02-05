Fixed an issue where the account creation username would prevent a character name availability, removed the username option from the account creation
Improved the chat system to reduce instances where the chat interacts with the game
Added a new preventive measure to prevent enemies being larger than normal
Fixed an issue where the character creator would allow users to click other world elements
Fixed an issue where XP potions could be used numerous times when an account is first created
Dungeons of the Obelisk Playtest update for 5 February 2024
Beta ver. 0.0.3
