Prepare custom player saves for mods!

Version 1.069

🎯 [Custom player saves] You can now manually set a custom player save in the map editor. If this is set, the custom player save file will be applied for all players when playing the mod. This should hopefully make it easier to create fun custom experiences as they no longer need be contingent on arbitrary player save files. I have added a section to the editor guide that briefly describe how this works: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3110920722

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause network clients to have their hull or warp plasma temporarily desynched from the server value when switching between maps.

🎯 [Bug fix] Added localizations for two mod description texts that previously only were available in English.



