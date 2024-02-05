NextFest Demo Update Patch

Dear arcanists, thanks for all the great feedback!
The current patch implements some of the recent suggestions, as well as some additional tweaks and fixes:
- new spell upgrades
- increased walk speed
- increased enemy death animation speed
- decreased loot drop delay
- improved experience gain rate, so that upgrades are not as disruptive to gameplay
- updated icons for some upgrades
- bugfix: some enemies were disappearing too slowly
- only lock cursor in fullscreen mode
Changed files in this update