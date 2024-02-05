 Skip to content

Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 5 February 2024

NextFest Demo Update Patch

Dear arcanists, thanks for all the great feedback!

The current patch implements some of the recent suggestions, as well as some additional tweaks and fixes:

  • new spell upgrades
  • increased walk speed
  • increased enemy death animation speed
  • decreased loot drop delay
  • improved experience gain rate, so that upgrades are not as disruptive to gameplay
  • updated icons for some upgrades
  • bugfix: some enemies were disappearing too slowly
  • only lock cursor in fullscreen mode

