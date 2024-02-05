 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Doomies update for 5 February 2024

Doomies - Update Build 33

Share · View all patches · Build 13373547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update has been released for Doomies! (Build 33-Public preview)

This update is just to improve the experience of playing the game with a controller, specifically the aiming and shooting.
Hope it feels better now!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2446701 Depot 2446701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link