Doomies - Update Build 33

A new minor update has been released for Doomies! (Build 33-Public preview)
This update is just to improve the experience of playing the game with a controller, specifically the aiming and shooting.
Hope it feels better now!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A new minor update has been released for Doomies! (Build 33-Public preview)
This update is just to improve the experience of playing the game with a controller, specifically the aiming and shooting.
Hope it feels better now!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update