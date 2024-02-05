 Skip to content

Schism update for 5 February 2024

Update 0.1.7

Update 0.1.7

Build 13373535

///NEW
-new relic: Trick Cards (thanks dave)

-new mechanic: Can recycle weapons when you find a Gun Shop (thanks pnok)

-rework: card Keys now unlocks everything in the room when used as well as give keys
-rework: card Bombs now creates a non-damaging bomb effect per second per bomb you have as well as give bombs

///BALANCE
-evasion now caps at 75%, some items can still go above it
-weapon Rainbow Rider has reduced scaling
-weapon mod Heavy Shot bonus amount reduced
-event Combat for Chests now locks the room if you pick chests

///TWEAKS
-weapon Healing Stick description now correctly shows drop chance scales with LCK
-put a cap on xp particles from suffering god (thanks rayna)
-can use Melt anywhere now (thanks pnok)
-capped minion movespeed

///FIXES
-fixed weapon mod Move Crit remaining permanently when the weapon was scrapped (thanks rayna)
-fixed minions not resetting weapon mod Move Crit (thanks rayna)
-fixed relic Base Reality not applying to max keys or bombs (thanks shmuck)
-fixed new chests not having a sprite on rooms (thanks dave)
-fixed weapon Rainbow Rider not scaling with ALL (thanks dave)
-fixed crash with printers (thanks dave)
-fixed wrong INT text on stat graph (thanks dave)
-fixed crash with too many files open (thanks rayna)
-fixed crash with Bad Blood status effect and Hemomancer Sigil (thanks rayna)
-fixed gold going negative (thanks rayna)

A pensive prisoner
(awesome fanart by rayna, thank you!)

