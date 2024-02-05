Sound Check + Window Scale Multiplier Option + Bug Fixes (0.7.2_338)

Hi! More bug fixes here. Also some fun little things I was able to squeeze in this morning. Somebody recommended I add a "Sound Check" room, and I thought that would be a fun addition! Somebody also wanted a menu option for changing the window scale multiplier, pretty simple stuff. Thanks everyone for your feedback and suggestions! You're helping Garbanzo Quest be the best game it can be!
CHANGES
- There's a new character in the home base that lets you access the "Sound Check" menu
- Added an option for Window Scale in Display options. When setting Window Scale, the game will remember the Scale you set when booting the game next time and apply it to the game window
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a visual bug on the title screen that could happen if you have spaces in your name
- Small change to overworld art, a certain structure didn't have proper water highlights at the bottom
- Small fixes and changes to Menu Options
- Fixed a bug in 2 player where if you died during a screen transition you and your ghost would respawn at the same time
- Fixed a bug where if you defeated a certain boss with 999 strength it would softlock the game
- Fixed some unfortunate level design in "Float On" where you could get stuck in a wall after falling off the screen
- if you retry after defeating the final boss you will spawn in a better location
- fixed a potential performance issue with "press up prompt"
Changed files in this update