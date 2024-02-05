Sound Check + Window Scale Multiplier Option + Bug Fixes (0.7.2_338)

Hi! More bug fixes here. Also some fun little things I was able to squeeze in this morning. Somebody recommended I add a "Sound Check" room, and I thought that would be a fun addition! Somebody also wanted a menu option for changing the window scale multiplier, pretty simple stuff. Thanks everyone for your feedback and suggestions! You're helping Garbanzo Quest be the best game it can be!

CHANGES

There's a new character in the home base that lets you access the "Sound Check" menu

Added an option for Window Scale in Display options. When setting Window Scale, the game will remember the Scale you set when booting the game next time and apply it to the game window

BUG FIXES