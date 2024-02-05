- Terrain and Lighting update (work in progress)
-Fixed map scrolling not resetting when Supply Truck left the map
- Reticule on/off on game loading and when inside a Base/Transport
- Fixed 'Already in Base' bug on Unit Action buttons
Angola '86 update for 5 February 2024
V 0.93s More Reticules and Terrain Update
