Angola '86 update for 5 February 2024

V 0.93s More Reticules and Terrain Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Terrain and Lighting update (work in progress)
    -Fixed map scrolling not resetting when Supply Truck left the map
  • Reticule on/off on game loading and when inside a Base/Transport
  • Fixed 'Already in Base' bug on Unit Action buttons

