Update 1.3.0 NEXT

Thank you all for the help and support in purchasing and reviewing this game!

We started the year with our first big update, which included migrating to a new engine version and some other QOL improvements. Continuing with improvements, I wanted to focus more on the PC side!

This game was originally designed to run on portable gaming hardware such as the Steam Deck, which could automatically handle screen size and volume controls. When on PC, I never accounted for saving custom settings such as volume, Fullscreen mode, or aspect ratio. It just slipped my mind!

With the new menu System, I can handle all those settings being saved separately, no matter the device or platform you play on! Along with this new menu system, it gives room for new things, such as more options and game customization!

Some of the new features are already being added!

New Game Modes

Classic Mode - No Boss Included.

Boss Mode - Extended Story With Boss Room.

Cozy Mode - No story, No Boss, No Timers, No Nonsense! Just Frogs!

All these modes will save, so you can always pick up where you left off!

Enjoy the game how you want to play, and stay tuned for future updates!

Happy Next Fest!