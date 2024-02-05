 Skip to content

Once upon a Dungeon II update for 5 February 2024

New Dungeon color scheme, new enemy kind and more

Build 13373495

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New dungeon color scheme - added, gradually moving away from reddish
  • New enemy kind added: Hunter - watch out!
  • Improved equipment descriptor - weapon kind is shown (player suggestion)
  • When hitting ally hero swaps position with it (player suggestion)

