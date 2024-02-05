- New dungeon color scheme - added, gradually moving away from reddish
- New enemy kind added: Hunter - watch out!
- Improved equipment descriptor - weapon kind is shown (player suggestion)
- When hitting ally hero swaps position with it (player suggestion)
Once upon a Dungeon II update for 5 February 2024
New Dungeon color scheme, new enemy kind and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
