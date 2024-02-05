 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 5 February 2024

Patch 0.754

Share · View all patches · Build 13373415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where you still get a counter prompt in cases where you were pushed away to a position where you can't counter
  • Fixed some tags for skills
  • Wand of the Archmage has been buffed to contain all the advanced spells and base damage of the spells has been doubled. Might be still too weak, but let's see
  • When rerolling a dice roll and succeeding, there will be no longer a time window where you would be able to click on the reroll button before it disappers
  • Gems now show their bonuses in the tooltip
  • Master Robe has a value now

