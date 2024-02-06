New "survival" difficulty added!

- The highest "survival" difficulty has been added. Recommended for experienced players or for repeated playthroughs. This difficulty cannot be lowered during the game.
- Quality of Polish localization has been improved. Thanks to Mateusz Kwapisz for this!
- Vegetation quality setting has been added to improve performance on weak computers.
More information about the new difficulty:
- Food supplies
After each robbery, Jack needs to leave a supply of food in the house. If not enough food is stored, Jack will feel hungry during the next robbery and some of his stats will decrease. But if Jack manages to fill his food stores to 100%, he will be full of strength and will be able to carry 5 kg more. Note that more food will need to be stockpiled with each new housemate.
- Police search
The more evidence Jack leaves behind during robberies, the more the police search for Jack, and the more difficult it becomes to commit further robberies. Accordingly, Jack can be in one of four states: unsuspected, suspicious person, wanted, public enemy.
The increase of the police search is affected by: general alarm on the robbery, attacks on hostile characters, the amount of stolen items.
There are several ways to lower the police wanted level, for this we advise you to talk to Bill or Albert.
- Hostile Character Behavior
Characters behave more unpredictably. They now change their routes more often, wait different times, look in different directions, etc. Hostile characters have an increased field of view as their alertness increases.
