steam v1.1.04 version - 20240206

bug modification

When the character passes through the jump point, the pet will follow along with the transfer, to prevent the scene such as the Buddha worship place, the summoning object lost bug;

Fixed a bug where the character's pet moved when interacting with items such as boxes, causing the interface to close;

Modified the release distance of Manzi's Summon ability to 8 meters by default, and can be forced to release the ability without using shift key when releasing;

Fixed a bug where the death of the current character could send an error when switching character archives.

Fixed the bug that when defeating the Spirit of the Four Yuan King, the boss's death was not recorded in the map, and the advanced drop of the orange treasure chest of the Spirit of the Four Yuan King did not drop;

Fixed a bug in West Gobi where the discarded item "Light Opener" was dropped from the bag, and changed to "Book of the Magic Eye".