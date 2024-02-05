 Skip to content

Tales of Spark update for 5 February 2024

steam v1.1.04 version - 20240206

Share · View all patches · Build 13373295

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

  1. the loss rate is modified
    During the upgrade process, the loss rate of orange equipment is greatly increased (about 1.5 times);
    The loss rate of advanced precious equipment dropped in the world has increased significantly (about 1.5 times);
    Drop chance of stones 1 to 12 increased by 12.5%

  2. bug modification
    When the character passes through the jump point, the pet will follow along with the transfer, to prevent the scene such as the Buddha worship place, the summoning object lost bug;
    Fixed a bug where the character's pet moved when interacting with items such as boxes, causing the interface to close;
    Modified the release distance of Manzi's Summon ability to 8 meters by default, and can be forced to release the ability without using shift key when releasing;
    Fixed a bug where the death of the current character could send an error when switching character archives.
    Fixed the bug that when defeating the Spirit of the Four Yuan King, the boss's death was not recorded in the map, and the advanced drop of the orange treasure chest of the Spirit of the Four Yuan King did not drop;
    Fixed a bug in West Gobi where the discarded item "Light Opener" was dropped from the bag, and changed to "Book of the Magic Eye".

