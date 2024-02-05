Minor Patch 1.1.3

Hello,

Thank you for playing Phantom Rose. The following patch addresses several bugs and improvements. 1.2 content update is also in development so please look forward to it, thank you.

Bug fixes

Translation fixes

Visual bug with few cards

In-game shop bug that may occur when rerolling shop items

Rare card draw bug that may occur at the beginning of arcade or roulette

New image for "Exhaust" card

