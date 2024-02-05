Minor Patch 1.1.3

Hello,
Thank you for playing Phantom Rose. The following patch addresses several bugs and improvements. 1.2 content update is also in development so please look forward to it, thank you.
Bug fixes
- Translation fixes
- Visual bug with few cards
- In-game shop bug that may occur when rerolling shop items
- Rare card draw bug that may occur at the beginning of arcade or roulette
- New image for "Exhaust" card
