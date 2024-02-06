Hometopia Update #3!

Hi Topians!

We are excited to announce that a significant update is now live on Steam! This update brings a host of major enhancements, minor improvements, and crucial fixes to enhance your experience.

We've been hard at work based on your feedback! Please find the detailed change log below.

Major Changes:

Performance: Improved overall game performance for a smoother experience.

Improved overall game performance for a smoother experience. Grid System: Changed placement grid for more flexibility in game design.

Changed placement grid for more flexibility in game design. Object Rotation: Enhanced object rotation, allowing objects to be placed closer to each other diagonally.

Enhanced object rotation, allowing objects to be placed closer to each other diagonally. UI Update: Introduced a new input controls UI!

Introduced a new input controls UI! Reflection Probes: Reflection Probes have been temporarily disabled as we plan a comprehensive rework.

Minor Changes:

Graphics Settings: Added settings for Anti-Aliasing (AA) and Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI).

Added settings for Anti-Aliasing (AA) and Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI). Audio Settings: Introduced 2 additional audio settings for an enhanced experience.

Introduced 2 additional audio settings for an enhanced experience. Performance Optimization: Implemented a system to ensure the game always runs on NVIDIA or AMD high-performance processors when possible.

Implemented a system to ensure the game always runs on NVIDIA or AMD high-performance processors when possible. Visual Update: Updated terrain color in Staghorn Point.

Fixes:

Environment Fixes: Fixed terrain and grass color inconsistencies in Fortuna Shores and Palms.

Fixed terrain and grass color inconsistencies in Fortuna Shores and Palms. Settings Presets: Resolved an issue where settings presets were being overridden.

Resolved an issue where settings presets were being overridden. Collision and Placement Fixes: Addressed collision issues with the bathtub as well as a misplaced hole in multiplayer doors.

Addressed collision issues with the bathtub as well as a misplaced hole in multiplayer doors. Menu Navigation: Corrected "return to map" with "return to menu."

Corrected "return to map" with "return to menu." Object Interaction: Fixed issues with the floating shelf collider, Yorkshire Sink rotation.

Fixed issues with the floating shelf collider, Yorkshire Sink rotation. Improved client note formatting.

Visual Enhancements: Addressed rendering issues with game map trees and improved many Jobs houses.

Addressed rendering issues with game map trees and improved many Jobs houses. Stability: Fixed a bug where Unity might crash upon closing the game.

Thank you for your continued support as we upgrade the game! As a reminder, if you love Hometopia, please leave a review! It really helps.

Happy building, The Hometopia Team 🏠✨